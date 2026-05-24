The Neue Klasse M5 G99 arrives next year, and from the looks and sounds of it, BMW’s mighty wagon will feature a fresh design and a new engine note.

Article Summary Car paparazzi spotted a fully camouflaged 2028 BMW M5 Touring G99 testing at the Nürburgring.

The updated performance wagon arrives next year, together with the 5 Series LCI.

BMW appears to have made changes to the engine and/or exhaust because the prototype sounds noticeably more aggressive.

Everything is moving at lightning speed in the car industry today. The seventh-generation M5 is still a new car, yet we’re already used to seeing camouflaged prototypes clocking up miles at the Nürburgring. Why the rush? BMW wants to bring the G90 in line with the Neue Klasse aesthetic and technology. While the sedan is frequently spotted by car paparazzi, the wagon is now finding its way in front of their lenses as well.

Although the prototype’s body is fully cloaked, we can tell the G99 won’t receive an entirely new design. It’ll still be a mid-cycle facelift, albeit a more substantial one than the usual LCI. The swirly camouflage may obscure details, but it’s clear the fast wagon has a redesigned front fascia. BMW is incorporating some Neue Klasse elements, but as with the 2027 7 Series, it won’t be a complete redesign. The long-roof missile already looks more modern, with sleeker headlights flanking what appears to be a smaller kidney grille.

The front bumper also seems more aggressive than before, although the camouflage may ironically exaggerate the myriad air intakes. The profile will likely carry over unchanged, aside from the usual LCI updates such as new wheel designs and body colors. Not that we had any doubts, but the 2028 M5 is still a plug-in hybrid, as evidenced by the charging port cover on the driver-side front fender.

Neue Taillights

At the back, updated taillights are peeking through the camo, seemingly without the current G99’s two-line motif. The rear light design appears to have more in common with the new i3 sedan than the 7 Series facelift, but we’ll reserve final judgment until the camouflage comes off. BMW will likely tweak the rear bumper while retaining the signature quad exhaust setup. Going forward, only M Performance and full-fat M cars will feature visible exhausts, with four tips protruding through the bumper.

Speaking of the exhaust, the prototype sounds noticeably more aggressive than the current M5. It appears BMW is tweaking the S68 engine for extra audible drama, hopefully backed by revisions to the V8 itself. However, there may be another explanation for the test car’s lovely soundtrack. It might not have the gasoline particulate filter fitted to European-spec models, which would explain the extra decibels.

As a reminder, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter unit recently lost 41 horsepower in Europe to comply with Euro 7 regulations. Total output remains unchanged at 717 hp because the upgraded electric motor fully compensates for the gas engine’s deficit. In non-EU markets and other regions that don’t follow Euro 7 standards, the power split between the combustion engine and electric motor remains unchanged.

Neue Interior

Aside from revisions to the design and possibly the combustion engine or exhaust, the facelifted M5 will feature a completely different dashboard. Much like the 7 Series facelift gets iDrive X and all the accompanying technology, the 5 Series and M5 will adopt BMW’s latest infotainment setup. Yes, that means the rotary controller is going away. And yes, the pillar-to-pillar windshield projection will come standard.

The jury is still out on whether the 5 Series will follow the 7 Series by adopting a passenger screen. Even if it’s coming, it may be offered as an optional extra rather than standard equipment, as is the case on the G70. That would honestly be for the better, since not everyone who buys a new car wants an additional display. The M5 Touring prototype we saw a few months ago didn’t have one, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it isn’t on the way.

Expect the M5 LCI to arrive next year, alongside or shortly after the regular 5 Series facelift.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube