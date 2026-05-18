Article Summary The design study has a sumptuous interior derived from the new BMW 7 Series, but it's not identical.

From the full-grain leather to the absence of glossy black trim, it sends a different vibe.

The rear center console slides back to reveal crystal glasses and a water bottle.

It’s been a little over four years since BMW announced it had acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand name. However, we had to wait until last weekend to see the first car born from the new luxury sub-brand within the BMW Group. Although it isn’t headed for production, the coupe was one of the highlights of the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

With good reason, most of the attention has focused on the exterior design. It’s completely different from the 8 Series Coupe and its two special derivatives: the Skytop and Speedtop. While those low-volume models largely carry over the M8’s interior, the Vision BMW ALPINA’s cabin borrows heavily from the recently facelifted 7 Series.

We managed to peek inside the one-off design study and closely examine how it differs from the sedan’s interior. Yes, the screen setup is instantly familiar. However, look beyond the next-generation infotainment system, and you’ll notice several subtle yet effective changes.

No Glossy Black Trim

For starters, you won’t find glossy black trim pieces, a staple of luxury cars for many years. We’re honestly glad to see them gone, and hopefully the core BMW brand will follow suit sooner rather than later. Shiny surfaces may look great in press images, but in real life they’re prone to scratches and smudges. After a few years of use, they won’t look nearly as appealing.

The seats are wrapped in full-grain leather sourced from the Alpine region, complete with stitching that mimics the deco lines on the exterior. For a more cohesive look, the light blue tones extend to the seatbelts and even the seatbelt buckles. Between the seats are the same physical controls found in the 7 Series, but with an additional driving mode: Comfort+.

Although it features the controversial new steering wheel design, the BMW roundel has made way for the ALPINA badge. Additionally, the mirror-like trim surrounding the buttons has been replaced by a matte/satin finish that looks more upscale. Speaking of buttons, the coupe also gets crystal-cut window switches on the two remaining doors.

Full-Length Center Console

The center console extends all the way to the dashboard, rather than ending with a storage compartment and wireless charging pad, as it does in the new 7 Series. It gives the cabin a cleaner look that perfectly matches the more upscale ambiance BMW is aiming for with the ALPINA brand.

In the back, the two seats are separated by a full-length center console with an electrically sliding lid. Once the panel retracts, it reveals a platform that rises up to provide access to a pair of crystal glasses. The hidden storage area also contains a glass water bottle.

It’s reasonable to expect many of these refinements to make their way into next year’s return of the ALPINA 7 Series. If BMW wants to attract Mercedes-Maybach S-Class buyers, it will have to raise the bar in terms of luxury and equipment. There’s likely little danger of cannibalizing Phantom sales since the Rolls-Royce will remain a far more expensive vehicle aimed at an even wealthier clientele. RR’s exclusive V12 should continue to serve as a major differentiator between the two cars.