There are enough wheels for the remainder of the month but stocks are allegedly insufficient for June, causing delays in deliveries.

Article Summary The issue impacts BMW iX1 models ordered with some of the 17- and 18-inch wheel designs.

The bottleneck could push back deliveries of affected vehicles by several months.

BMW iX1 models with the bigger 19- and 20-inch wheels are not affected.

While some people have an agenda against EVs, the numbers don’t lie. The share of electric cars in total vehicle sales across Europe continues to grow. It reached 19.5% in 2025, then climbed to 20.6% in the first quarter of 2026. That’s right; one in five cars sold in Europe is now electric. While these figures don’t cover the entire continent, the 27 EU countries, along with the UK and the four EFTA countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland), provide a solid indicator of the broader European market.

Ok, but what does that have to do with BMW? Since the iX1 is the cheapest EV the company sells, it’s logical that it’s also one of its most popular. However, according to a report published by German business newspaper Automobilwoche, the electric compact crossover is facing production bottlenecks. The issue stems from suppliers responsible for delivering the smallest wheel options, namely the 17- and 18-inch sets.

Pictured above, there’s only one 17-inch wheel set (“864”) available for the iX1 in Germany. It’s certainly not the prettiest design BMW offers, but the size matters because it significantly impacts range. The general rule is simple: the larger the wheels, the more range you lose. That said, there are exceptions, as some wheels are aerodynamically optimized to maximize efficiency.

Bigger Wheels Cost More And Often Reduce Range

Step up to the 18-inch wheels, and BMW offers three designs: the “865” (featured above), the bi-color “838,” and the aero “866.” However, only the wheels pictured here are available on the base model. Everything else requires upgrading to the xLine or M Sport Package, both of which add extra cost. If you’re willing to sacrifice some range and opt for larger wheels, Automobilwoche reports there are no supply issues with the 19- and 20-inch sets.

BMW has allegedly sent letters to customers warning them about potential delivery delays. Although the company reportedly has enough wheels in stock for the remainder of the month, supplier capacity for June is insufficient. One dealer has reportedly postponed an iX1 delivery until October. The issue could take several months to resolve, leading to even longer waiting times.

A Completely New BMW iX1 Is Coming In 2027

Looking ahead, BMW is already preparing a replacement for the first-generation iX1. The “NB5” is expected to arrive next year, especially since camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted testing. It will join the Neue Klasse lineup, bringing a fresh design language and a high-tech interior featuring the new infotainment system and panoramic windshield projection display. More importantly, the next iX1 should deliver a major range boost by switching to Gen6 batteries with round cells that offer 20% higher energy density.

That’s not all. The new iX1 is also expected to adopt a rear-wheel-drive layout and support significantly faster charging, reducing battery recharge time. While the “baby iX3” may not match the full 400-kW charging capability of its larger sibling, it should comfortably surpass the current iX1’s 130-kW limit.

With some iX1 configurations now facing delays, it raises the question of whether certain buyers might decide to wait for the replacement instead. The “NB5” won’t merely be a mid-cycle facelift but an entirely new vehicle with improvements across the board.

It’s reasonable to expect some customers to hold on to their current cars until the new iX1 arrives by the end of 2027 or early 2028. However, the situation is more complicated for lease customers, whose contracts could expire before their new iX1 is ready for delivery because the vehicle is still waiting on wheels.

Source: Automobilwoche (subscription required)