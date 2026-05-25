Just like the rest of the world, BMW is initially selling only the iX3 50 xDrive, with or without an M Sport Package.

Article Summary The new iX3 has touched down in Japan where early adopters can place a preorder starting today.

Pricing kicks off at 9,820,000 yen (including tax). Customers upgrading to the M Sport Package will have to pay 10,340,000 yen.

Buyers must place a 50,000 yen deposit to secure a spot.

It’s been months since BMW kicked off customer deliveries of the iX3 in Europe. However, the rest of the world is still waiting. Much like the United States and China, Japan is scheduled to receive the first Neue Klasse SUV sometime this summer. In the meantime, order books open today for those eager to be among the early adopters.

As in other markets, BMW is offering the new iX3 exclusively in 50 xDrive guise. Pricing starts at 9,820,000 yen for the base trim level, including tax. Adding the optional M Sport Package raises the asking price to 10,340,000 yen. Interested buyers must place a 50,000-yen deposit to secure a spot on the list. Additionally, they can also lock in a 3.99% annual interest rate.

Japan is getting the “NA5” version instead of the long-wheelbase “NA6,” destined for China and a few other markets. There’s still no word on additional variants beyond the 50 xDrive, but we do know Europe is about to receive a cheaper iX3 40 with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup. BMW is also preparing pricier flavors, including an M Performance model rumored to debut in Europe later this year. A full-fat X3 M will follow in 2027.

Made In Hungary For Japan

The Japanese-market iX3 will be built in Debrecen, Hungary, where BMW added a second production shift earlier than initially planned to keep up with demand. In Europe alone, more than 50,000 people have ordered the EV. It’s proving so popular that it currently outsells the combustion-engine X3 G45 on the continent, even before the arrival of the more affordable entry-level version mentioned earlier.

The standard-wheelbase iX3 won’t be built exclusively in Debrecen, as BMW also plans to assemble the “NA5” in Mexico starting in the second half of 2027. Its long-wheelbase sibling will be manufactured in China for local consumption and a handful of export markets. The “NA6” has already been confirmed for India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The chances of both versions being sold in the same country are slim, although giving customers the freedom to choose would certainly be welcome.

Winner of the 2026 World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle awards, the iX3 will soon be followed by a sedan. The i3 is set to reach customers in Europe this fall before gradually expanding to other markets from 2027 onward. The sedan will effectively replace the i4, which is preparing to bow out globally.