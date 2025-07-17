BMW’s flagship coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe enter their final model year. Here’s your complete guide to specs, pricing, and what’s new — before they disappear.

The 2026 BMW 8 Series is a model in its twilight. BMW has already begun to pare down offerings in the 8er family, the beginnings of a “phase-out” that will conclude sometime early in 2026. While the M8 Coupe may not be around anymore, the regular 8 Series Coupe is at least sticking around long enough to get a 2026 model year. The same goes for the rest of the 2026 BMW 8 Series lineup, which remains unchanged from last year. Well, except for some cool new Individual color offerings on M Performance (M850i) models. The 2026 BMW 8 Series remains an excellent grand tourer that serves as an excellent alternative to similar models from automakers like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and Lexus.

2026 BMW 8 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The BMW 8 Series comes in three flavors: six-cylinder and rear-wheel drive, six-cylinder with all-wheel drive, and V8 with all-wheel drive. The standard 840i model touts the B58 engine under the hood, which is as delightful here as it is anywhere else in the BMW stable. It provides the standard 8er with 335 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, enough to move the big body BMW coupe from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

The bigger M850i xDrive gets motivation from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. In fact, it’s the last BMW to rely on the N63 V8 engine — no hybrid tech here like you’d find in the X7 M60i and ilk. Don’t get it twisted, though: the M850i xDrive is still wicked fast. It gets down with 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. BMW claims it’ll scoot from zero to 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. All 2026 BMW 8 Series get an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2026 BMW 8 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA doesn’t have official ratings for the 2026 BMW 8 Series quite yet. But, we expect figures to remain unchanged year-over-year. So, six-cylinder models will get around 21 city and 29 highway mpg, a combined 24 mpg. M850i xDrive models will see diminished efficiency as a result of their thirstier engines and added weight. Expect around 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway for a combined 19 mpg overall. An 18-gallon fuel tank means the 2026 BMW 8 Series’ range floats around 350 miles, more for the 840i models.

Interior and Cargo Space

When it debuted, the 8 Series had the newest and neatest tech. No longer the case, the 2026 BMW 8 Series now comes across as touting a charmingly “classic” interior layout. There’s a reason BMW eschewed the use of iDrive 8 and the monolithic curved display in the 8-Series-based and ultra-rare BMW Speedtop. Arguably the best part about the 2026 BMW 8 Series’ interior is that it still feels extremely high quality. No haptic buttons, lots of (standard) leather, and a substantial-feeling gear selector tie the cabin together as unmistakably luxurious. We might spring for the Glass Controls and Anthracite Alcantara Headliner, both of which cost $650 as standalone options. Full Merino leather is available, adding leather to the doors and dashboard.

Trunk space is about equal in the Coupe and Gran Coupe, with the former offering a surprising 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space and the latter offering 15.5 cubic feet. Convertible 8 Series models trim that figure down to 12.4 cubic feet. The Gran Coupe, being a four-door, also is the best at hauling rear seat passengers. It grants four additional inches of head room and seven inches more leg room to rear seaters. Notably, the 2026 BMW 5 Series offers more trunk space and rear passenger space than the 2026 BMW 8 Series.

2026 BMW 8 Series Technology and Connectivity

As we mentioned, the 8er’s cabin feels like a blast from the past. But what’s incredible is that, purely in terms of usable tech, you probably won’t miss much. Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto come standard, which will likely satisfy most shoppers. But built-in navigation, MyBMW app integration, and voice commands are all also standard. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is a completely worthwhile upgrade if you’re not working on any sort of budget. It’s $3,400 but a commensurate upgrade in sound quality.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Frontal Collision Warning and lane-keeping come standard on the 2026 BMW 8 Series. A little skimpy on the driver aides, but it’s more a matter of taste. Almost no other BMW on sale today allows you to get by with so few nannies. Besides, a $100 Driving Assistance Package adds Blind Spot Detection, a 360-degree parking assistance camera system, and radar-assisted cruise control. A $1,700 Driving Assistance Professional Package adds a host of other semi-autonomous driver aids that will make sense if you plan to regularly commute in rush hour.

2026 BMW 8 Series Pricing

Both the 8 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe start at $94,675. The 840i Convertible is a bit dearer, commanding $104,575. Adding xDrive means ponying up another $3,000. The price sharing extends to the M850i xDrive variants. For Coupes and Gran Coupes, you’ll need $110,575, while the 2026 M850i xDrive Convertible starts at $120,275. The Lexus LC won’t get a 2026 model, but a 2025 starts at $101,200. A base Porsche Panamera starts at $110,100 before delivery fees. The Mercedes-AMG GT four-door starts from $101,100, but that car is an AMG in badge only, touting an engine no different from what the regular GLS gets by with. We’re biased, but the 8er is the obvious choice in this segment today.

2026 BMW 8 Series: Our Take

The 2026 BMW 8 Series isn’t quite what we’d call a future classic, but it’s definitely equal parts “future” and “classic.” Traditional BMW kidney grilles, a dated but rich-feeling interior, and an old-school non-hybrid V8 engine kicks it into classic territory. Meanwhile, the car still offers modern amenities like Apple CarPlay and app integration; arguably, you don’t need anything more. And won’t, at least in the immediate future. If you’re kicking around the possibility of picking up one of the few 8ers left, we think you should. After all, details are scarce on a true successor, and it may be the last time we see real buttons in the Ultimate Grand Touring Machine.