BMW enthusiasts often lament the fact that the Munich-based automaker doesn’t offer a supercar comparable to the Porsche 911 or the Ferrari 296. It did produce the i8 from 2014 to 2020, but the plug-in hybrid coupe got overshadowed by the 911 and the Audi R8. There are also sports cars such as the Z4—which won the BMWBLOG 2024 Car of the Year award—and the M2—which earned MotorTrend’s 2024 Performance Vehicle of the Year title.

As yet, an exotic supercar doesn’t seem to be a priority for BMW. Instead, its focus remains on limited-edition models built on existing platforms. While these vehicles may not be as flamboyant or extravagant as the M1 or the i8, they have better commercial viability and a greater spillover effect on the overall brand. To that end, this article will explore the five best special-edition BMWs of the 21st century.

E46 M3 CSL: A Lightweight Legend

The M3 CSL was the high-performance variant of the E46 M3, limited to 1,383 units. Under the hood, it packed a 3.2-liter inline-six engine that delivered 360 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels through a 6-speed SMG transmission. This setup allowed the CSL to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph. It was also quicker than the Ferrari 360 Challenge around the Nurburgring, with a lap time of 7 minutes and 50 seconds.

Today, examples of the E46 M3 CSL have been known to easily fetch over $100,000.

E92 M3 GTS: Sharpened for the Track

The E90/E92 M3 was the first and only mass-produced M3 to feature a V8 engine. Its award-winning S65 powertrain produced 414 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. However, for those seeking more performance, there was the E92 GTS with 444 horsepower, a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.2 seconds, and various chassis upgrades for sharper handling. Besides, it posted an impressive Nurburgring time of 7 minutes and 48 seconds.

That said, the planned production of the M3 GTS was 150 units only.

E90 M3 CRT: Carbon Fiber Rarity

Even more exclusive than the M3 GTS was the E90 M3 CRT (67 units). It shared the same V8 engine as the M3 GTS and weighed 70 kilograms less than the E90 sedan thanks to its carbon-fiber bonnet and front seats.

Needless to say, like the E92 GTS and the E46 M3 CSL, the M3 CRT is a highly sought-after collector’s car with prices reaching up to $250,000. For reference, that is more than the MSRP of BMW’s current flagship models, including the XM Label ($186,700), the i7 M70 ($168,500), and the M8 Competition Convertible ($150,000).

3.0 CSL: BMW M’s Million-Dollar Tribute

The 3.0 CSL was designed as a tribute to the E9 3.0 CSL and launched to mark the 50th anniversary of BMW’s M division. Mechanically, it is based on the G82 M4, boasting 560 horsepower and a top-speed of over 186 mph (300 km/h).

Meanwhile, its production was limited to 50 units, with each carrying a price-tag of over €750,000 (around $875,000). Of course, in the secondary market, the 3.0 CSL’s value has increased further to over $1 million, placing it in the same league as supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren.

Needless to say, we loved the BMW 3.0 CSL in our own test drive last year.

BMW Skytop: A Future Classic?

It’s frankly too soon to say if the Skytop (50 units; MSRP of €500,000/$585,000) will become an all-time classic. However, in an era where BMW’s design language has been often criticized for being over-the-top and ostentatious (as seen in vehicles like the XM and the i7), the Skytop provides a welcome respite with its smooth, elegant look. Indeed, it’s one of the most visually stunning cars BMW has ever made, on par with the Z8 and the i8.

The BMW Skytop also opened up the door for future limited production models, like the upcoming Speedtop and even a potential special M car.