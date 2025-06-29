BMW has gone on record multiple times to say that a supercar is not a priority. With Neue Klasse around the corner, the company has bigger fish to fry. However, that doesn’t mean special models separate from the regular lineup are off the table. When the Speedtop was approved for production, we speculated that its success could encourage higher-ups to greenlight other limited-run models.

We’re now happy to report that our hunch was valid. In an interview with BMWBLOG, Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, confirmed that BMW’s small-series team has secured a slot for an M model:

“We are discussing things, but we need to find the right time to do it. Be assured, we share the same dream and passion. We have been talking with Adrian van Hooydonk [Head of BMW Group Design] and the team who does the small series planning, and there is a slot reserved for BMW M.”

She didn’t provide specifics, and it’s unlikely to arrive anytime soon given the aforementioned priorities. But when it does, it should be a proper performance car. While the Skytop and Speedtop are M8s with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 “S63” engine, both lean more toward grand touring. Notably, the striking targa and coupe duo don’t wear M badges.

Whatever is in the pipeline is likely to be less expensive than the 3.0 CSL, which had an unconfirmed price tag of €750,000. For comparison, the Skytop and Speedtop weren’t quite as cost-prohibitive, but at €500,000, they were far from affordable. Even so, BMW had no trouble finding buyers for both the 3.0 CSL and the Skytop. The order books remain open for the Speedtop shooting brake, though it’s only been about a month since the reveal.

In the same interview, Sylvia hinted that BMW M is eyeing untapped segments:

“We always think of where there might be potential markets for the future. Many times, we are doing this together with our [BMW] AG colleagues because we need some base car to then turn it into a high-performance model. There are some ideas we are discussing with our AG colleagues at the moment.”

It’s too early to say whether those ideas are tied to the small-series program, but it’s clear BMW is cooking up something special to complement its core M lineup. It probably won’t arrive today or tomorrow, so patience will be key. Logic tells us any future limited-run models would also be based on existing products.

Developing a new vehicle from scratch to sell only a few dozen, or even a few hundred, units isn’t financially viable. That’s why BMW remains reluctant to build another supercar as a follow-up to the M1. Enthusiasts are aware that the mid-engine E26 had a troubled path to production in the late 1970s, following Lamborghini’s withdrawal due to financial difficulties. The closest BMW came was with the M Vision Next, but it ultimately axed the electrified supercar.