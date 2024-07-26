Frozen Polar Silver Metallic over Black Novillo and Sakhir Orange / Black Leather Interior – this incredibly rare 2012 BMW M3 CRT is #61 of only 67 lightweight sedans produced exclusively for the European market. Originally ordered by a discerning collector in Saudi Arabia, this example has been cherished as a piece of automotive art, with minimal driving and impeccable maintenance. Now, it is being offered for sale in America at European Auto Group with a fully transferrable Show or Display title. The price? A staggering $250,000. So what makes it worth it?

The BMW M3 CRT (Carbon Racing Technology) is a highly exclusive, limited-edition version of the E90 M3 sedan. Unveiled in 2011, the M3 CRT was produced to demonstrate BMW’s advanced engineering capabilities, blending cutting-edge carbon fiber technology with motorsport-inspired performance. Only 67 units were produced, each tailored specifically for the European market, with an additional pre-production model retained by BMW M. The CRT was never officially offered for sale in the United States, making it a true collector’s item for BMW enthusiasts​.

M3 GTS Engine

BMW introduced the CRT (Carbon Racing Technology) to demonstrate their advanced carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) capabilities, seamlessly integrating it with motorsport-derived driving dynamics and chassis engineering. The M3 CRT utilized CFRP extensively in critical areas such as the hood, front bucket seats, rear wing, front lip, and air intake ducts. These innovations in lightweight construction resulted in a significant weight reduction compared to the standard E90 M3, bringing the vehicle’s total weight to around 3,483 lbs (1,580 kg).

Additional weight-saving strategies included minimizing soundproofing, incorporating a titanium exhaust system, and designing specialized rear seats. This precise engineering achieved an optimized weight distribution of 51.6% at the front and 48.4% at the rear, significantly enhancing the M3 CRT’s handling dynamics.

Of course, the engine is another marvel in this M3 CRT. The highly limited M3 features a 4.4-liter V8 engine sourced from the track-centric M3 GTS, producing 450 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. The engine boasts an increased displacement to 4,361 cc, thanks to an expanded piston stroke. Further performance enhancements include a titanium exhaust system and KW adjustable coilovers.

The M3 CRT from EAG is in spectacular condition, with its original paint showing the matte finish in pristine form. The interior remains well-preserved, retaining the new-car smell and appearance. The leather upholstery is supple and shows virtually no wear, with the driver’s seat bolsters and other interior elements in excellent condition. The body and undercarriage are spotless. And best part? It only has 2691 miles on the odometer.

