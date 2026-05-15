BMW's most controversial production model has been turned into a DJ booth and it won't go any faster than 15 km/h (nearly 10 mph).

Article Summary The most powerful BMW in history keeps the plug-in hybrid V8 and adds a professional-grade sound system, a double-sided LED screen, and even fog machines.

The XM's own battery powers everything for up to one hour.

The superstructure weighs as much as the vehicle.

The XM Label may be BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever, but this one-off contraption is the slowest. It tops out at just 15 km/h (almost 10 mph). Of course, it’s easy to see why it won’t go any faster. Wrapped in chrome film, as if it didn’t already stand out, the electrified SUV has been transformed into a rolling DJ stage.

Aside from a full-fledged DJ booth, it also has a double-sided LED screen spanning six square meters. The wheel arches house four fog machines, while the underbody contains auxiliary lighting that sets the right mood. The real highlight is the professional-grade sound system from dBTechnologies. It features active speakers and subwoofers, along with a Pioneer DJ setup featuring a mixer and high-end players.

The XM’s own battery powers everything, from the sound system and screen to the lighting and fog machines. The pack provides enough juice for about an hour. After that, the crew must connect the equipment to an external power supply. Five people spent nearly a year working on the Soundmachine project, creating one of the strangest BMWs ever.

The wild build weighs around 2,800 kilograms (6,173 pounds), split evenly between the vehicle itself and the roof-mounted structure. It’s an interesting figure considering the standard European-spec XM Label already tips the scales at nearly 2,720 kg (5,996 lbs). That can only mean the people behind the project managed to shave off a considerable amount of weight to almost fully offset the added bulk of the Soundmachine setup, all while retaining the plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain.

The mobile DJ stage recently debuted at the 2026 Electric Mountain Festival in Sölden, Austria, and is currently in Germany for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. It will then head to France for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on June 13 before returning to Austria for the MotoGP race in Spielberg on September 19.