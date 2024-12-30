The year is drawing to a close, and after revealing the best BMWs that we drove in 2024, we’re now announcing the winners of our 2024 Car of the Year (COTY) awards. This marks the first time we’re officially presenting these types of awards, and we hope they will become a cherished tradition within the BMW community. Many people look to us for guidance and frequently ask about our favorite BMWs or the best models to purchase, so we’re formalizing this process to provide even greater value.

The jury consisted of BMWBLOG team members, and the criteria were simple: pick the best and most exciting BMW for 2024. We tested and reviewed over 55 cars this year, so initially there was variation in our selections. However, some cars stood out more than others. And while we tried to focus on BMWs that were launched in 2024, the list was a bit limiting, and that’s why we’ve had to go beyond that as well.

BMW M Car of the Year — M5 Touring



The M5 Touring takes up the M COTY honor, primarily because of its novelty. BMW customers in America had long desired to own the M5 Touring, and it wasn’t until the G99 that they were able to do so. The hype around the vehicle is so strong that several dealers have reported long waitlists. Besides, despite the concerns about the weight, the M5 Touring is anything but slow or underwhelming. In fact, it delivers the perfect amount of performance for everyday use, thanks to its 717-horsepower powertrain and a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of just 3.5 seconds.

Notable Mentions: M2, M3/M4 Competition, M4 CS

BMW Electric Car of the Year — iX M60



Although the most important BMW electric vehicles are going to be launched on the Neue Klasse platform in 2025, the iX M60 provides a glimpse of what is to come. Like the NK vehicles, the iX M60 is based on a bespoke architecture, making it a more focused EV than its CLAR-based counterparts. Accordingly, it is extremely spacious, features minimalistic interiors with advanced tech, and rides similar to the 7 Series. Furthermore, the range is 285 miles, and the power output is at a more-than-adequate 610 horsepower. The exterior may be polarizing, even then, that doesn’t dilute the value proposition.

Notable Mentions: i5/i5 Touring, i4 M50, iX2

BMW SUV of the Year — X5 xDrive50e

The X3 might be the highest-selling BMW SUV, and the iX our favorite EV, but the best SUV title goes to the X5 xDrive50e. Remember, the X5 has always been a “jack of all trades,” combining comfort, utility and driving dynamics. As yet, the xDrive50e takes a step further – after all, its B58-based plug-in hybrid system produces 483 horsepower, a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, and an electric range of nearly 40 miles, thereby establishing it as the best option for those who want power and sustainability without going all-electric.

Notable Mentions: X3, iX M60

BMW Car of the Year – Z4 M40i Handschalter



The BMWBLOG’s 2024 COTY is the Z4 M40i Handschalter . Ultimately, it has everything you might want from a BMW roadster: a pleasant-sounding inline-six engine, manual gearbox, and a dynamic rear-wheel-drive chassis. In terms of specs, it produces 382 horsepower and has a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. Admittedly, it’s not the most powerful or quickest two-door in the world, but it is the enthusiasts’ favorite and a great brand builder. Above all, with BMW planning to discontinue the Z4 in 2026, the manual M40i is truly the last of its kind.

Let us know in the comments below if you agree with our picks and which BMWs you would choose as the COTY!