At the end of the day, Oliver Zipse will hand over the CEO baton to Milan Nedeljković, whose contract runs until 2031.

Article Summary Oliver Zipse steps down after nearly seven years as CEO and a total of 35 years with BMW.

Milan Nedeljković joined the BMW Group as a trainee in 1993, and has been at the company ever since.

BMW will launch around 40 new or facelifted models by the end of 2027, with even more coming before the end of the decade.

Today marks the end of an era at the BMW Group. Oliver Zipse is stepping down to make way for Milan Nedeljković as Chairman of the Board of Management. Zipse ends a remarkable 35-year career at the German automotive conglomerate, with the last seven spent at the helm of the company.

During his long stint as BMW CEO, Zipse masterfully steered the Bavarian ship, refusing to put all the company’s eggs in the electric basket. Instead, the German luxury automaker advocated giving customers the freedom to choose between gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and electric models. It’s a strategy that has paid off, with sales reflecting the company’s leading position in the luxury segment.

Zipse led BMW through the company’s largest single investment in history. More than €10 billion has been spent on Neue Klasse, which extends far beyond electric vehicles. The new in-car tech pioneered by the iX3 and i3 has already been applied to the 7 Series facelift. Additional conventionally powered models are about to receive iDrive X, Panoramic Vision, and the latest software and hardware developments.

Big Investments, Even Greater Expectations

Still, developing new batteries and motors accounted for the lion’s share of the investment. Retooling factories for the next-generation EVs didn’t come cheap either. Building five battery assembly plants across three continents also required a major financial effort. It underscores the complexity of managing everything while ensuring the production of current combustion-engine and electric vehicles continues smoothly.

That said, it doesn’t mean Milan Nedeljković will have an easy job. BMW’s sales in China are on a slippery slope. Annual deliveries in the Group’s largest market have fallen by about 200,000 vehicles over the last couple of years. In 2025, the core brand and MINI sold a combined 626,000 units.

It remains to be seen whether new models like the long-wheelbase iX3 and i3 will reverse the trend. A next-generation X5 with a stretched wheelbase is also planned for the world’s largest car market. Additional China-specific models are planned, including a new long-wheelbase 3 Series with combustion engines.

Who Is Milan Nedeljković?

Born in Krusevac, Serbia, in March 1969, Milan Nedeljković studied Mechanical Engineering at RWTH Aachen University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining the BMW Group as a trainee in 1993. He held multiple management positions from 1999 until 2006, when he was appointed Head of Paint Shop at MINI’s Oxford factory.

From 2010 to 2013, he served as Head of Assembly at BMW’s Leipzig plant, which he subsequently led as Managing Director until 2015. He then relocated to the Munich factory, where he held the same top position until 2018. Later that year, he was appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Quality and became a Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Production in October 2019.

As of May 14, Milan Nedeljković becomes Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW, with a contract running through 2031. By the end of his tenure, the company’s lineup will have undergone major changes. Nearly all existing models are expected to be replaced by then, either through a Life Cycle Impulse or a next-generation model.

New BMW Models Are In, Others Are Out

Some are unlikely to survive into the next decade, including the 2 Series Active Tourer, i4, iX, and XM. These will join the Z4 and 8 Series, which BMW has already bid farewell to. Although not officially confirmed yet, other models are likely to join the lineup. We’re talking about an i1 hatchback, an i2 sedan, an iX4, and possibly a rugged three-row SUV.

The leadership change comes as BMW begins a complete overhaul of its massive portfolio following an unprecedentedly large investment. With a new design team already working on models launching from 2030 onward, there are truly exciting yet challenging times ahead.