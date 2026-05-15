Coinciding with the reveal of the first standalone ALPINA concept, BMW announces it will launch a successor to the B7 next year.

Article Summary The first ALPINA model fully developed by BMW will be based on the recently facelifted 7 Series G70.

It will be a high-end version with a generous list of standard equipment and ALPINA-exclusive upgrades.

The ALPINA-badged model will be more expensive and rarer than the BMW 7 Series.

It’s been four years since ALPINA built the last B7, ending a lineage that began in 1987 with the 7 Series E32-based B11 3.5. Not long after BMW announced it had acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand name in early 2022, reports surfaced about the B7’s return. Fast-forward to 2026, and it’s officially happening.

Tucked away in the press release about the gorgeous one-off coupe unveiled today is news of a new ALPINA-badged 7 Series. Arriving next year, it will be the first model from the newly founded BMW ALPINA brand. Company officials say it was created to bridge the gap between BMW and Rolls-Royce.

Since the car is still roughly a year away, details remain scarce. However, we can make a few educated guesses. Positioned above the G70, the BMW ALPINA 7 Series should come with an even longer list of standard equipment. Much like the B7 before it, the full-size luxury sedan will likely feature a variety of exclusive design touches inside and out.

Longer Wheelbase Unlikely

It’s unclear whether the wheelbase will be stretched to provide greater legroom. Although the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is longer than the standard Mercedes-Benz versions, we wouldn’t necessarily expect BMW to follow the same route. The 7 Series already measures a stately 3215 millimeters (126.5 inches) between the axles.

Today’s announcement does not confirm whether the ALPINA version will carry a different codename. As previously reported, the flagship sedan is allegedly known internally as the G72. That would make it the third codename for the current-generation 7 Series after the standard G70 and the armored G73.

We wouldn’t hold our breath for the B7 name to return. Why? ALPINA’s take on the facelifted 7 Series is rumored to arrive in multiple flavors. Sources close to the matter claim there will be six- and eight-cylinder versions. There might even be a fully electric model based on the i7. However, nothing is official at this point, with the company’s statement limited to the following line:

“Next year, customers will be able to experience the first model of the BMW ALPINA brand—inspired by the BMW 7 Series, but unmistakably BMW ALPINA.”

More Expensive Than A 2027 BMW 7 Series

Given its higher positioning in the hierarchy, expect a significant premium over the standard 7 Series. The inline-six model will likely be based on the 740, which starts at $101,350 in rear-wheel-drive form. However, it would make sense for the ALPINA counterpart to feature standard xDrive, in which case the regular BMW version starts at $104,350.

The current 7 Series lineup no longer offers a V8 model because the 760 is not returning. However, BMW has already confirmed plans for an eight-cylinder M-branded version due in 2027, and this time it’s also headed to Europe. As for the name, our money is on M760.

If an ALPINA EV is indeed in the works, the i7 M70 would make a logical starting point. The electric 7 Series M Performance model is not coming to America, at least not for now, but we’ll remind you it starts at €182,400 in Germany.

The 7 Series won’t remain the only ALPINA model for long. Expect the second-generation X7 (G67) to spawn a Maybach GLS-rivaling G69 as early as 2028.