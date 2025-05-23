Everyone was disappointed when we broke the news that the Concept Touring Coupe would not go into production. Based on the Z4 M40i, the “clown shoe” revival had stunned the crowd at the 2023 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Reports surfaced about a potential limited run for customers, but it never came to pass. All is forgiven now. Two years later, a new shooting brake graces the shores of Lake Como in Italy. This time, it’s more than just a one-off.

The Speedtop builds upon an already special car: the Skytop. BMW deleted the removable targa panels to install a fixed roof bisected by a prominent central ridge. Much like last year’s convertible, the follow-up wagon uses a color gradient to make an even bigger visual impact. The new roof transitions from Floating Sunset Maroon to Floating Sundown Silver. It’s immediately apparent that the designers retained some of the Skytop’s best elements, such as the shark nose and slim headlights. But from the A-pillars back, the body is entirely new.

The gently sloping roofline ends with a reasonably large spoiler atop the tailgate, replacing the Skytop’s less practical trunk lid. These special BMWs are also the first to eliminate conventional door handles. They’re no longer where you’d expect them to be after the designers and engineers neatly integrated them into the door shoulders. Tiny winglets, finished in chrome here to match the beltline, will appear on future series production models. We believe the next X5 (G65) will feature them in 2026, followed about a year later by the X7 (G67). Prototypes of both SUVs have already been spotted with the small winglets on all doors.

The profile is probably the Speedtop’s best angle, showing true beauty in simplicity, without the excessive creases that often clutter modern designs. Rather than recycling the Skytop’s wheels, BMW designed a new two-tone set with a 14-spoke layout specifically for the Speedtop. Thanks to a large glass panel aft of the doors, outward visibility has likely improved.

The rear highlights just how impressively wide the fenders are. The Speedtop features the slimmest taillights ever installed on a series production car and distinguishes itself further from the M8 with dual oval exhaust tips. The exhaust system is connected to BMW’s most powerful V8 ever, so expect the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine to produce over 600 horsepower. There’s no mild-hybrid trickery here. This is a pure internal combustion car.

You might not immediately realize it’s based on the M8 until you step inside. The upscale cabin is instantly familiar, now finished in a more luxurious two-tone leather that extends into the cargo area. BMW echoed the exterior’s roof ridge inside with illuminated strips that split the headliner in two. Another light band surrounds the luggage space.

Although much larger than the Concept Touring Coupe, the Speedtop remains strictly a two-seater affair. Two storage compartments with leather straps replace the rear seats, designed to secure a pair of tailor-made bags. BMW tucked away a third bag underneath the cargo floor to make the shooting brake a practical companion for longer trips.

The Speedtop will be slightly less exclusive than its targa predecessor. BMW is producing 70 units, or 20 more than the Skytop. The convertible has long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on the shooting brake. That’s provided your bank account allows it. BMW hasn’t announced pricing, but we can safely assume it will far exceed the M8 Coupe’s €185,400 sticker in Germany. Beauty, after all, comes at a cost.

We may be witnessing the last hurrah for the M8. BMW is gradually phasing out the 8 Series ahead of production ending in 2026. It has already discontinued the M8 Coupe in the United States. Talk about going out with a bang. BMW will also retire the Z4 next year, and it’s a real shame the Concept Touring Coupe never made it to production. Still, with executives in Munich green-lighting both the Skytop and Speedtop, there’s hope that future one-offs might also evolve into limited-run production cars.

We’re already eager to see what BMW is planning for the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.