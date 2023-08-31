The BMW E92 M3 GTS was a limited-edition, track-focused version of the E92 M3. It was only produced in 150 units, making it one of the rarest M cars ever made. One of them belongs to the BMW Group UK Classic fleet which was kind enough to put it out for a photoshoot. So why was the E92 M3 GTS a very special car?

Naturally Aspirated V8

First off, the BMW E92 M3 GTS was powered by a 4.4-liter V8 naturally-aspirated engine that produced 450 horsepower, 30 more than the standard M3. It also had a number of weight-saving measures, including a carbon fiber roof, lightweight wheels, and a stripped-down interior.

Inside, it boasts the most impressive aesthetic among all distinctive M cars. Equipped with authentic Recaro racing bucket seats complemented by six-point racing harnesses, although standard seatbelts were also available for on-road driving. The straightforward gauge cluster, adorned with exquisite clockfaces, represents the pinnacle of BMW’s gauge design.

The E92 M3 GTS was designed for the track, and it showed. It had a stiffer suspension, a wider track, and bigger brakes than the standard M3. It also had a number of aerodynamic features, such as a front splitter and rear wing, that helped to reduce lift. The BMW E92 M3 GTS was a car that was built for speed. It was capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and had a top speed of 180 mph. But it was also a car that was built for handling. It had a precise steering feel and a well-balanced chassis that made it a joy to drive on a twisty road.

The 150 units of the race-oriented M3 GTS went to private owners, racing companies and tuners, and successfully ran in some European racing series. In the end, the BMW E92 M3 GTS was a car that was built for driving enthusiasts. It was a car that was designed to be driven hard, and it delivered on that promise. It was a car that was loved by its owners, and it is a car that will be remembered for years to come.

[Photos: BMW UK]