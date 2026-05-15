If you’re a BMW enthusiast living in the United States, there’s a solid chance you’re already privy to a good number of special models that simply never came to our shores. Arguably one of the most desirable — perhaps because it’s so accessible — is ALPINA’s 3 Series platform, the ALPINA B3. But in 2012, the Buchloe outfit really went all-out with their twist on the then-exiting-production E92 3 Series. ALPINA introduced the B3 GT3, which existed as both an homage to ALPINA’s B6 GT3 race car and the most ridiculous version yet of BMW’s bread-and-butter 3er. What’s more, it’s one of the lowest-production ALPINA or BMW models ever, with just 99 produced. And now, one’s up for auction via Historics Auctioneers.

Meet the ALPINA B3 GT3

The ALPINA B3 GT3 got significant upgrades from the old ALPINA B3. Despite an identical engine, the GT3 made 8 additional horsepower thanks to a rear exhaust section sourced from Akrapovič and made from titanium. The result is 402 bhp and 398 lb-ft of torque. The new exhaust saved around 11 kg over the standard car’s. Arguable more important, however, are the car’s suspension and braking upgrades. The car receives an adjustable suspension — complete with camber plates — sourced from KW. Larger 380-mm, six-piston front brakes and 355-mm four-piston rear brakes — dwarfing even the contemporary M3’s discs — provide ample stopping power. Like nearly every ALPINA, the blue-painted calipers are fronted by ALPINA’s 20-spoke classic wheels. Handling got sharper, too, thanks to features like a carbon fiber front splitter, front dive planes, a rear diffusor, and carbon rear wing.

ALPINA claims the car dashes from zero to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 4.5 seconds. It’ll be hurtling towards 300 kph (186 mph), the car’s apparent top speed. Likely due to the wing and gearing, rather than the motor. Perhaps most telling of the car’s racetrack focus, ALPINA even offered Michelin Pilot Sport Cup+ track tires for the B3 GT3.

This specific B3 GT3 coming to market is number 31 of the 99 built, and reportedly one of only four right-hand drive models. It’s Mineral White, one of only three colors ALPINA offered; the other two were ALPINA Blue II and Black Sapphire. With only 26,00 miles on the odometer, both the special ALPINA cabin (complete with rad race buckets) and the car’s paint look as close to new as could be almost 15 years after the car left the dealership.

How to Get Your Hands on the B3 GT3

As mentioned, Historics Auctioneers is bringing this exact ALPINA B3 GT3 pictured to auction. If you want in on the action, you’d better hurry: the auctions start on May 16th, less than 24 hours from this article’s posting, as part of the “Flight of Elegance” auction Farnborough International. You can check out the listing here, but we recommend poking around the rest of the lots, too. Historics has a handful of other somewhat notable cars coming to auction, including a B3 Convertible, M5 Touring (the one with the V10), and an E28 M5 prepped for race duty. Happy auction hunting.

Photos used with permission and are provided by Historics Auctioneers.