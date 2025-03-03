As BMW marks the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series, BMWBLOG is exploring the model’s storied history and its contribution to the automaker’s success. We’ve already looked at the first three generations—the E21, the E30, and the E36. The E30 perhaps stands out among the three because it considerably expanded the 3 Series’ customer base. Plus, the E30 M3, being a homologation special, is a highly sought-after classic car.

Nonetheless, today we’ll review the fourth-generation 3 Series, codenamed the E46—which more or less matches the E30’s aura and stature. It was produced from 1997 to 2006 and was available in sedan, coupe, convertible, estate and hatchback body styles. The range-topping M3, however, was offered only as a coupe or convertible (the E36 also had an M3 sedan). Notably, all-wheel drive was reintroduced on the E46 after being absent from the E36.

E46: The Most Successful BMW 3 Series



The E46 had substantial mechanical improvements over its predecessor. For example, its chassis was 70 percent stiffer than the E36’s, resulting in better safety, handling and performance. Furthermore, the suspension, transmission and powertrains were all upgraded. There was also increased use of electronics, with features like satellite navigation, LED tail-lights and advanced safety systems.

The design of the E46 3 Series is an interesting case in BMW’s history, as it struck a perfect balance between evolution and modernization while maintaining the brand’s signature aesthetic. Although Chris Bangle was already BMW’s Design Chief by the late 1990s, the E46 was largely the work of Erik Goplen, the lead designer from BMW’s Californian design studio, Designworks USA. The E46 followed a conservative design approach, refining the E36’s clean lines while modernizing the proportions and details. Unlike later Bangle-era BMWs, which became more radical (such as the E65 7 Series with its controversial “flame surfacing”), the E46 remained true to BMW’s traditional styling.

Not Much Power, But Lots of Fun

As far as the specs are concerned, the entry-level variants were underpowered by today’s standards, with the 316i producing 114 horsepower and 129 pound-feet of torque and going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in almost 11 seconds. But the 325i offered a more respectable 189 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque, and a 0 to 60 mph time of 8.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the 328i generated 225 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque and achieved a 0 to 60 mph time over 6 seconds.

Regardless of the powertrain, the E46 was exceptionally fun to drive and it is no surprise that it is the best-selling 3 Series of all time, with 3.2 million deliveries. For comparison, its predecessor, the E36, had a production run of 2.7 million, whereas its successor, the E90, reached 3 million units.

E46 M3: Exclusivity, Performance and Heritage



The E46 M3 packed the S54 straight-six engine, which also powered the Z3 M and the Z4 M. The engine produced 338 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque and was available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed SMG II transmission. The 0 to 60 mph time was less than 5 seconds. Interestingly, the special-edition M3 CSL had an additional 17 horsepower and weighed 110 kilograms less than the base M3, thanks to upgrades such as a carbon-fiber roof and a thin-walled exhaust system. Consequently, it outperformed the Ferrari 360 Challenge around the Nurburgring with a lap time of 7 minutes 50 seconds. Production of the CSL was limited to just 1,383 units.

Even rarer than the M3 CSL was going to be the homologation-special E46 M3 GTR, of which just 10 units were planned (each costing €250,000). It was powered by a V8 engine (a first for the M3) that produced 346 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque and had a top speed of 183 mph. Ironically, despite the exclusivity of the CSL and the GTR, a total of 85,000 E46 M3s were built between 2000 and 2006 (56,133 coupes and 29,633 convertibles), making it the most popular BMW M model of all time.

So all said and done, we’d conclude that the E46 is one of the most significant vehicles BMW has ever made—it was critically acclaimed, commercially successfully and above all, loved and admired by the brand’s most passionate followers.