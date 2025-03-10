As BMW marks the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series, BMWBLOG is exploring the model’s storied history and its contribution to the automaker’s success. We’ve already looked at the first four generations—the E21, the E30, the E36, and the E46. The E30 and the E46 stand out among the four because of the sales success and the halo effect of their M3 models, which have become popular collectors’ cars.

That said, today we’ll review the fifth-generation 3 Series, designated the E90 (or the E9X). It was produced from 2005 to 2013 and was available in sedan (E90), coupe (E92), convertible (E93) and estate (E91) body styles. The 3 Series Compact, however, was replaced by the 1 Series (E87).

Nonetheless, like its predecessor, the E90 was a commercial hit, with 3 million deliveries. In fact, at one point, it was the best-selling luxury car in both America and Canada. Plus, it won numerous awards, including World Car of the Year 2006 (ahead of the Mazda MX-5 and the Porsche Cayman), WhatCar? Car of the Year 2006, and Japan’s Import Car of the Year 2005-06.

E90: Performance, Design and Technology



The E90 built on the E46’s success with upgrades to the powertrain, drivetrain, safety systems and chassis. The exterior design was also more contemporary, whereas the interior was more upmarket and spacious (facilitated by a longer wheelbase). Furthermore, the E90 was the first 3 Series to receive iDrive, though the software initially got a lot of criticism for its user interface and complexity.

As far as specs are concerned, the range started with the 316i that produced 121 horsepower and 120 pound-feet of torque. Meanwhile, the six-cylinder 330i delivered 268 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque, with a 0 to 60 mph time of 6.3 seconds. Not to mention, the 335i, which was the first turbocharged 3 Series (N54/N55) and had an output of 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, along with a 0 to 60 mph time of 5.8 seconds.

Besides, the E90’s diesel variants were also quite popular among enthusiasts. Indeed, the 282-horsepower 335d even won the 2011 Diesel Car of the Year title, ahead of the Volkswagen Golf TDI and the Jetta Sportwagen TDI.

E90 M3: Award-Winning V8

The E90 M3 – available in coupe, convertible and sedan variants — has been the first and only mass-produced V8 M3. Its S65 engine delivered 414 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, with the power sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The manual M3 could reach 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds and the DCT M3 in 4.6 seconds.

Special-edition models included the M3 GTS (coupe) and the M3 CRT (sedan)—both had more power (444 horsepower) and weighed less than the standard M3 coupe/sedan. The M3 GTS also lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 48 seconds.

Interestingly, many BMW enthusiasts were initially skeptical about a V8-powered M3, but the S65 won the International Engine of the Year award five times, and the E90 M3—much like the standard 3 Series—was eventually well-received by the press. As yet, production run was limited to 65,000 units, including 135 units of the M3 GTS and 67 units of the M3 CRT, which is impressive but still substantially less than the 85,000 units of the E46 M3.

So, all said and done, what conclusion can be drawn about the E9X platform? Does it match the heritage of the E30 and the E46? In our opinion, yes. The E90 is indeed an underrated gem, particularly the M3 Sedan and some standard models, such as the 330i and the 320d. They were enjoyable to drive, technologically advanced, fairly comfortable and exceptionally gorgeous.