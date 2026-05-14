Discount applies automatically via Plug & Charge or the My BMW App — no enrollment or subscription required.

BMW of North America announced today that BMW and MINI electric vehicle owners can get 20% off charging sessions at IONNA stations across the U.S., starting immediately and running through September 30, 2026. The discount requires nothing extra from drivers. Initiate a session through Plug & Charge or the My BMW App and the reduced rate applies automatically. No enrollment, no physical card, no separate subscription.

IONNA is the charging joint venture founded by eight global automakers, BMW among them. The network has grown to more than 1,000 charging bays in the U.S. and supports both NACS and CCS connectors, which covers the current generation of BMW and MINI electric vehicles without an adapter.

The timing of the offer is quite important for the brand. BMW’s current U.S. EV portfolio — the iX, i4, i5, i7, and the MINI Countryman Electric — competes in a market where public charging reliability is still a genuine concern for many buyers. A discount at a network BMW helped build, applied without friction, at least addresses the “where do I charge on a road trip” question more concretely than an app full of third-party charging options with variable reliability.

It’s also important moving forward since some of the IONNA stations will offer 400 kW NACS access which will give the upcoming iX3, iX5 and i3 owners a huge boost in charging times.

IONNA has also been striking partnerships with high-traffic locations, which should help address the coverage gaps that still plague many charging networks in the U.S. How fast those sites come online will matter more than the percentage discount. The 20% rate runs through September 30, 2026.