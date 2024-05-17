BMW is weeks away from introducing the next-generation X3, but it still has time for one final special edition of the G01 generation. Launched in India, the M Sport Shadow Edition is based on the xDrive20d with the M Sport Package and laser headlights. As the name suggests, it has an assortment of black accents, including a dark kidney grille.

Shown here is the G01 in Brooklyn Grey but customers can also order the limited-run X3 in Carbon Black. The dual exhaust tips come with a completely dark finish, as do the roof rails and the window surrounds. The Shadowline treatment is complimented by the 19-inch wheels (Style 887 M) with a two-tone look and a Y-spoke design.

The black theme continues inside where BMW India applies Vernasca leather upholstery with blue stitching on the seats and doors. To sweeten the pot, this G01 X3 M Sport Shadow Edition has three-zone automatic climate control, rear sun blinds, and a panoramic glass sunroof. The 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system and wireless charging are part of the standard equipment as well.

Although special editions typically come in fixed configurations, that’s not the case here. There’s an optional Black Edition Package bringing a dark finish for the rear spoiler and other surfaces. In addition, the Carbon Edition Package has the entry sills and gear lever in carbon fiber.

There aren’t any mechanical changes, so this X3 xDrive20d sticks to the tried-and-tested turbodiesel 2.0-liter engine. The four-pot delivers 188 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) to an all-wheel-drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission. It takes 7.9 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) before maxing out at 132 mph (213 km/h).

The X3 M Sport Shadow Edition starts at the equivalent of about $90,000 and follows the $75,000 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched earlier this month in India.

Source: BMW India