Following our original reporting about the X4 going away, BMW confirmed the crossover-coupe’s demise. But when exactly is the “G02” going to drive off into the proverbial sunset? We now have a timeframe: the middle of 2025. WardsAuto has learned the middle child of the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) lineup will be phased out in less than a year from now.

When production ends at Plant Spartanburg in South Carolina, BMW won’t have a direct replacement. A third-generation X4 with combustion engines isn’t planned. However, we believe there will be a fully electric iX4 on the Neue Klasse platform. It’s unclear where the EV is going to be assembled. For now, we only know the iX3 crossover will be made in Debrecen from 2025 while the i3 sedan will be manufactured in Munich from 2026.

BMW has announced plans to assemble at least six electric vehicles in Spartanburg by the end of the decade. To the surprise of no one, all of them are expected to be SUVs. However, we’re not so sure they’ll all be underpinned by the Neue Klasse dedicated electric car architecture. We have it on good authority that the next-gen X5, X6, and X7 will get zero-emission derivatives on the same CLAR platform. Logic tells us these will be sold as the iX5, iX6, and iX7, respectively.

In the meantime, the X4’s removal from the lineup will take place slightly sooner than expected. Reports stated that production would end in November 2025 but it looks like it’s been moved forward by a few months. Although I said in a previous article that the model won’t be missed, around 50,000 X4s were sold last year. That’s a solid number for an aging product part of a niche segment.

If rumors about the iX4 are true, it’s only goodbye for now for the X4. Provided it’s indeed in the works, the electric crossover-coupe mashup is unlikely to hit the market sooner than 2027. From the initial lineup of Neue Klasse vehicles, we could also see an i3 Touring catering to the wagon-loving audience.

Source: WardsAuto