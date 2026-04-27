Article Summary BMW has taken the elusive M5 E60 CSL out of storage for the Ultrace event in Düsseldorf.

The unique V10-powered sedan had a more powerful version of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter engine, enlarged to 5.7 liters.

It lost a lot of weight and swapped out the controversial SMG in favor of a dual-clutch automatic transmission developed by Getrag.

Hailing from a time when emissions regulations weren’t a major threat to automakers, the E60 M5 used a V10 with Formula 1 origins. That still wasn’t enough for BMW, as its M division took the engine formula (pun intended) even further. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter in the regular M5 was bored and stroked to a massive 5.7 liters.

Power? It produced a staggering 630 hp, or 123 hp more than the standard M5 had back in the E60 era. The elusive super sedan made a brief appearance in an online video a few years ago. Now, BMW has brought it back into the spotlight. The one-of-a-kind prototype was taken out of storage to attend the Ultrace event held last weekend at the Areal Böhler halls in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Wearing an M livery, it’s safe to say the M5 CSL sounds every bit as good as it looks. The upgraded ten-cylinder engine needed more cooling, hence the license plate holder with a built-in air inlet. BMW also installed a new oil cooler for the transmission, and the enlarged V10 revved all the way to a screaming 8,750 rpm.

Speaking of the gearbox, BMW also replaced the much-criticized SMG. In its place, engineers fitted a then-new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission developed by Getrag and shared with the E92 M3. Additionally, the ultimate E60 shed about 150 kilograms (331 pounds) after losing the rear seats and replacing the front ones with Recaros. The weight-saving measures also included different 18-inch forged wheels and a carbon roof.

Suspension tweaks rounded off the changes and enabled a Nürburgring lap time in 7 minutes and 50 seconds. Ok, that might not sound like much today, when an M4 CSL has an official ‘Ring time of 7 minutes and 18.13 seconds. However, we need to remember this prototype is approaching its 20th anniversary. BMW built the unique M5 in 2009 to celebrate 25 years since the original M5 E28 debuted.

BMW never explained why the M5 CSL didn’t go into production, but we can all agree it was a missed opportunity. Nevertheless, we’re glad to see it again after being dormant for so long. Looking ahead, the M division could revisit the CSL treatment. As previously reported, the company hasn’t closed the door on an M2 CSL before the G87 generation retires. Whether it will happen is anyone’s guess.