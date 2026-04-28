Article Summary BMW is extending personalization options for the 7 Series, creating the possibility for customers to commission a one-off G70.

The tailor-made 7 Series can be ordered through the BMW Individual Manufaktur division.

It's for those who are hard to please and want a unique car with details and features not found in the regular configurator.

People shopping in the luxury segment are spoiled for choice by high-end brands offering a wide array of customization options. BMW is no exception, and its latest 7 Series goes a step further. There are more than 500 colors and color combinations available, including 130 Individual finishes. New for 2027 are Vancouver Green Metallic and the matte Individual Frozen Space Silver.

Two-tone options range from solid and metallic to Frozen/Frozen and metallic/Frozen combinations. The latter is a new-for-2027 option shown here on an M760e. It combines Tanzanite Blue Metallic for the upper body with a matte finish for the lower section. The two shades are separated by a manually applied coachline. Completing the finish takes more than 75 hours and involves significant manual labor in a 12-step process with more than 20 employees. Elsewhere, those 22-inch wheels are the largest ever fitted from the factory in the 7 Series’ history.

Inside, buyers can choose from a dozen Individual upholsteries for those who want to upgrade from the standard Veganza interior. Real leather, cashmere wool, and Alcantara are all available, combined with wood, crystal glass, and metal surfaces. But what if none of these goodies suit your tastes? Enter BMW Individual Manufaktur.

For its wealthiest buyers, BMW offers a one-off program to turn the facelifted 7 Series into a unique build with exclusive features. It takes up to a year to customize a car and fulfill “almost every unusual wish and every detail of the vehicle.” The German luxury brand goes even further, saying that “in theory, everything is individually perfected.”

With such bold claims, we’re left wondering how ALPINA models will be pushed further upmarket than their equivalent BMWs. Regardless of badge and astronomical price, even a fully loaded 7 Series won’t have a V12. The twin-turbocharged, 6.75-liter “N74” engine is likely to remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce. It’s probably one of the reasons why the BMW Group isn’t worried about overlap between the nicest BMW/ALPINA models and those from Goodwood.

Highly individualized 7 Series models are far from a novelty. Karl Lagerfeld’s two-tone 750iL E32 led the way in 1992 and was followed a few years later by the stretched L7 E38. If those special builds are any indication, the sky’s the limit when customizing a G70. Of course, as long as the bank account can support such wild projects.