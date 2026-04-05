Article Summary BMW is reportedly developing an ICE-powered X5 M (G95) with a 48-volt mild-hybrid S68 V8, offering an alternative to the already-rumored electric X5 M.

The S68's integrated electric motor delivers 200 N⋅m of supplemental torque and is mounted inside the transmission — a first for BMW's mild-hybrid architecture.

Euro 7 compliance will cost the S68 around 40 horsepower compared to current output, a change already rolling out in the M5 ahead of 2027 regulations.

Much of the conversation surrounding the next-generation X5 M has centered on its electric variant, but according to other sources, an combustion-powered X5 M will be offered as well. Internally codenamed G95, the ICE version of the high-performance SUV could be a mild hybrid.

Even though not confirmed by BMW, the new X5 M could be built around the S68 engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. What’s notable here is what won’t be under the hood: a plug-in hybrid setup. BMW is said to be deliberately stepping away from the PHEV formula for this new M car, a shift that makes sense when you consider the brand is already committing to a full battery-electric X5 M. Offering three electrification levels in the same nameplate would muddy the waters — so BMW is simplifying the lineup to two clear options: go fully electric, or stay traditionally combustion-powered.

The V8 Workhorse

The S68 is BMW’s latest evolution of its twin-turbocharged V8, and it’s a more technically involved engine than its exterior simplicity might suggest. Currently, the 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture integrates a 9 kW (12 hp) electric motor directly into the transmission — a meaningful departure from earlier BMW mild-hybrid setups, where the electric motor lived elsewhere in the drivetrain. The integrated placement allows for smoother torque delivery and more seamless assistance, with the electric motor contributing up to 200 Nm (150 lb-ft) of supplemental torque. Of course, it’s also possible that a new transmission from ZF will change these figures for the better.

The Euro 7 Problem

The S68 will meet the Euro 7 regulations as well. There is, however, a complication worth addressing. We’ve known for some time that BMW would need to recalibrate the S68 to comply with the Euro 7 emissions standards. What’s become clearer recently is that meeting those regulations comes at a performance cost. Starting as soon as next month, the European-spec M5 will shed 40 horsepower from its combustion output — a significant trim, and one that arrives ahead of the formal Euro 7 enforcement deadline in 2027.

Whether the G95 X5 M will launch with the current output figures or the Euro 7-compliant, reduced-power tune remains unknown. Even though, the U.S. market is unlikely to be affected.

BMW’s Evolving M Strategy

With the new generation of high-performance M cars, BMW appears to be drawing cleaner lines: mild hybrid for those who want internal combustion with a modern efficiency edge, full EV for those ready to make the leap. It’s a more coherent approach than spreading plug-in variants across the board, and one that may resonate with the X5 M’s traditional buyer base.

No official announcement has been made, and BMW has not confirmed the G95 at this stage. But between the sourced reports and the logic of BMW’s current product trajectory, the gasoline X5 M looks like a matter of when, not if.