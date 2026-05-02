There are drivers who win championships. There are athletes who win gold medals. Occasionally, the same person does both. Alex Zanardi did all of that — and then had to rebuild himself from the ground up, twice, before he could do any of it. Zanardi died on May 1, 2026, at the age of 59.

His family announced the news on Saturday, saying he passed away peacefully the night before, surrounded by those closest to him. No cause of death was given. He had been in fragile health since June 2020, when a handbike relay event in Tuscany ended with him veering into the path of an oncoming truck. He was 59 years old. It is not enough time for a man like that.

The CART years and the crash that defined everything after

Most people outside motorsport know Zanardi’s name through his Paralympic career. Inside racing, the conversation starts earlier, in the mid-1990s, when the Bologna-born driver arrived in CART after a frustrating few seasons in Formula 1 — a world that never quite figured out what to do with him. CART did. He won back-to-back CART World Series titles in 1997 and 1998 with Chip Ganassi Racing, 15 victories in total, and built a reputation as one of the most entertaining and instinctively gifted drivers in American open-wheel racing. The smile was always present. So was the pace.

He came back to CART in 2001, and on September 15 at the Lausitzring, everything changed. Coming out of the pits with 13 laps remaining, Zanardi lost control of his car on fluids left on the track. The car spun back onto the racing surface. Alex Tagliani could not avoid him. The impact severed the nose of Zanardi’s car and cost him both legs — one at the knee, one above it. He lost nearly three-quarters of his blood volume. The IndyCar chaplain gave him last rites at the Berlin hospital.

He survived.

BMW’s role in what came next

What happened after the Lausitzring is where BMW’s story with Zanardi really begins. In 2003, working with BMW’s engineers, Zanardi returned to racing in a heavily modified 320i at Monza, driving with prosthetic feet operating the brakes and a throttle ring on the steering wheel. It was not a publicity exercise. He finished seventh. Two years later, he was a full-time WTCC competitor with BMW Team Italy-Spain under Roberto Ravaglia, racing an E46 320i, and by August 2005 he had won his first world series race. Three more wins followed — Istanbul in 2006, Brno in 2008 and 2009. Four WTCC victories, without legs.

BMW did not just lend him a car. Their engineers spent years refining the adaptive controls that made competition possible. For the WTCC 320i, a ring on the steering wheel handled acceleration, his prosthetic leg worked the brakes, and he shifted with his right hand.

As the cars changed — the BMW Z4 GT3 for the 2014 Blancpain Sprint Series season, the BMW M4 DTM for a one-off at Misano in 2018, the BMW M8 GTE for the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona — the systems evolved with them. At Daytona, where he shared the car with John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, and Chaz Mostert for BMW Team RLL, the engineers had developed a full hand-control system that let him race without prosthetics at all.

BMW M CEO Franciscus van Meel’s statement on Saturday described him as “a true member of our BMW M Motorsport family.”

The Paralympic chapter

In 2007, four weeks into handcycling training, Zanardi finished fourth in the New York City Marathon’s handcycle division. He then treated that near-miss the same way he treated most things that frustrated him: he came back and won it. By 2012, he was at the London Paralympics, where he won gold in the Road Time Trial and the Road Race and silver in the Team Relay. Rio 2016 brought two more golds. Twelve UCI Para-cycling Road World Championship titles. He was training for Tokyo 2020 — the race that would have been his third consecutive Paralympics — when the 2020 accident ended that plan and, ultimately, everything else.

Italy named him its Sportsperson of the Year in 2012. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, responding to news of his death, described him as someone who turned every challenge “into a lesson in courage, strength and dignity.” F1 president Stefano Domenicali, who called him “my dear friend,” said he faced challenges that would have stopped anyone and kept moving forward — always with a smile.

What he leaves behind

Zanardi is survived by his wife Daniela and his son Niccolo. He is also survived by a twenty-year body of work in BMW machinery that most able-bodied racing drivers would not manage in a full career, four Paralympic gold medals, and a particular quality that is genuinely hard to name without sliding into the kind of language that cheapens it.

Alex Zanardi: October 23, 1966 – May 1, 2026