BMW’s next-generation X6 will allegedly arrive with seven distinct variants — including an all-electric iX6 — according to information shared by ynguldyn, a well-known BMW insider with a consistent track record ahead of official announcements. BMW has not confirmed any of the details below. Codenamed G66 and built at BMW’s Spartanburg plant, the new X6 is expected to enter production in April 2028. It will ride on an updated CLAR platform and crucially, might skip plug-in hybrid variants entirely — unlike the upcoming X5 (G65), which will offer two PHEVs.

The ICE Lineup

Per ynguldyn, four combustion variants will make up the G66’s engine range: 30 xDrive, 40 xDrive, 40d xDrive, and M60 xDrive. The 30 xDrive is likely not an US version, while the 40 xDrive will come to America as well using BMW’s B58 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The 40d xDrive is a diesel, almost certainly powered by an updated B57 inline-six, and targeted primarily at European markets. The M60 xDrive sits at the top of the combustion range with BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo S68 V8, currently rated at 523 hp in the outgoing model. None of these designations or powertrains have been officially confirmed by BMW.

The iX6 Electric Trio

The three electric variants — iX6 50 xDrive, iX6 60 xDrive, and iX6 M70 xDrive — mirror the iX5 lineup exactly, which makes sense given both models share the same Spartanburg platform and confirmed Gen6 battery and motor technology. BMW has officially confirmed that the iX5, iX6, and iX7 will all receive Gen6 cylindrical cells, delivering 20% higher energy density than today’s batteries, a 30% improvement in range and charging speed, and 800-volt architecture enabling 400+ kW DC fast charging.

It’s also rumored that G66 X6 will use two battery sizes: the smaller one for 50x and the larger one for all other models. The cars made in China will have completely different batteries.

The iX6 will be produced at Spartanburg, production is targeted for Spring-Summer 2028. Before that, BMW will launch this fall the G65 X5 and iX5 which will give us a better indication of what to expect from the future X6 and X7.

[Source: ynguldyn]