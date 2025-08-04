For over a decade, BMW has built electric cars without bothering to give them a front trunk. Sort of. Teslas had them. Fords had them. Even Rivian made room. But BMW? Nothing. Not in the i4, not in the iX, not in the i7. Now that changes. The 2026 BMW iX3, based on the new Neue Klasse platform, will come with a frunk. It’s not big. It’s not a game-changer. But it’s there, officially confirmed by BMW, tucked under the hood of their upcoming electric SUV. And oddly enough, it was revealed almost offhandedly—while discussing sustainability.

Turns out, the compartment—described by BMW as a “storage compartment under the hood”—is made using 30% recycled marine plastic, specifically discarded fishing nets that would otherwise end up in the ocean. Not exactly what you’d expect to read when hunting for cargo specs, but there it is.

A First, But Also Not

Technically, this isn’t BMW’s first frunk. The original i3 had a small one too, back in 2013. But since then, nothing. Not even the larger EVs like the i7 or iX made room for one, even though other brands routinely did. BMW never explained why, and maybe they didn’t need to. Under the hood of their electric cars, there’s usually a mess of HVAC gear, power electronics, and crash structures. But clearly, the space has always existed. It just wasn’t used for storage—until now.

The frunk in the new iX3 is expected to be modest. Don’t expect to stash your week’s groceries in there. This is a spot for charging cables, maybe a backpack, or a bag of shoes, as we learned back in June when we drove the car. BMW hasn’t shown it publicly yet, so we will have to wait until September 4th.

Why A Frunk?

Frunks always stir up debate. Some say they’re unnecessary—a gimmick that clutters up usable space for more important systems. Others swear by them, especially for separating dirty gear from the cabin. Charging cables, first-aid kits, jumper packs—all the stuff you don’t want rolling around in the main trunk. So if you’re the kind of person who likes compartments, you’ll probably use it. If not, it’s just a bonus.

BMW isn’t making a big deal out of it, and that’s probably for the best. It’s a small storage bin, not a breakthrough. But for those who’ve been waiting for a more practical electric BMW, this is a start.

What About the New 2027 BMW i3?

The upcoming Neue Klasse i3 sedan NA0 (also due in 2026) shares its underpinnings with the iX3. So there’s a good chance it’ll get a frunk too, though that hasn’t been confirmed. If it does, it’ll make BMW’s electric lineup finally feel a bit more competitive—at least in the utility department.