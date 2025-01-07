The newest iDrive iteration is almost here. BMWBLOG got to take an up-close and personal tour with Christian Bauer, Head of BMW Group User Interface Design, who showed us around the different elements and gave us additional insights behind the design and functionality of the new displays. In the video, you’ll get a taste of what will eventually peer back at you when you slide behind the wheel of every new BMW.

What’s New In iDrive X

In the video, Christian Bauer walks us through some of the most impressive parts of iDrive X. He starts by explaining that iDrive X relies on four key components: the Panoramic Vision Display, the central display, the 3D head-up display, and the steering wheel. Bauer dwells first on the central display. He emphasizes that it’s not a form-following-function affair – or the other way around. It’s canted forward, to ease driver engagement, and just the right size – no tablets here. From the dimensions of the screen – intentionally “dynamically” shaped – to the size of the icons and typeface, BMW has paid attention to every detail, according to Bauer.

“Easy to understand, and easy to reach,” Christian says when talking about the icons we see displayed on the large screen. Look there, and you’ll notice the map, phone, and music widgets make a return. Apparently, these are the three most in-demand functions by drivers. Bauer and Horatiu move onto the panoramic display and quickly cover the driver-side functions – locked in to ADAS features, speed, and range info – before jumping to the steering wheel – something we haven’t seen this fleshed out until now.

The design is a bit jarring at first, but there are good reasons. The multifunction buttons on either side of the airbag are able to be positioned so drivers will not need to make readjustments as they drive. As a neat design trick, all the angles point towards “where you need to look,” as Christian says. Namely, the street. Or at least the panoramic display.

That display may seem daunting, but it’s easy to use. Using a swipe-down menu on the central touchscreen screen, you can drag the widgets onto the panoramic display. Other functions are intuitive, too. Accepting or declining a call is as easy as a swipe. Starting navigation? Like in the current cars, it’s as easy as asking your BMW to take you to a destination. The BMW 3D Head-Up Display helps by zooming in and out as necessary, providing key information as you tool along.

Christian walks us through a handful of other features, most notably, Modes. Four modes – Personal, Sport, Efficient, and Silent. On the surface, they probably sound familiar. And indeed, they offer much of the same customization as before, like steering and accelerator feel. But now Modes allows you to go deeper, offering a color wheel, light and dark modes, personalized wallpapers for the center display, and more. Sport mode brings back a familiar orange color, reduces displays to show more driving-oriented features, and more.

iDrive X Q&A

We didn’t just get a private walkthrough of the BMW iDrive X system. We also had time to ask Christian Bauer some questions about the future of BMW and iDrive X.

When does BMW iDrive X come out?

iDrive X will debut with the first Neue Klasse car and eventually make its way into every BMW in the lineup. You won’t see any components in iDrive X piecemealed out, either. For example – anywhere the stylish new screen goes, you’ll see the panoramic display, too.

What features will iDrive X software updates unlock?

No formal announcements have been made about iDrive X updates. But, cars equipped with iDrive X will enjoy “extended capabilities” in terms of OTA updates.

Can third parties develop apps for iDrive X? What data will apps pull from cars?

Yes, third parties will be able to develop for iDrive X. Data pulled from the car will be “kind of limited,” according to Bauer.

Does iDrive X support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto?

Yes, but they’ll only be displayed on the center screen. Street guidance functions are retained by the head-up display, much like they are in current iDrive systems.

Can you turn off the panoramic display/center screen/anything in iDrive X?

Kind of. Silent mode enables drives to reduce the middle and right side of the panoramic display. You cannot completely switch off the center screen, as it displays information that by law needs to be there. Think headlight statuses and ADAS warnings. The panoramic display also shows legally required info, like speed. The 3D Head-Up Display can be disabled.

Will analog gauges ever return?

“It’s on our list,” so says Bauer. “Actually, I can’t comment on the details…”