Article Summary Vancouver Green is currently exclusive to the 2027 7 Series G70 but that's unlikely to last long.

From November, 2027 BMW 7 Series customers will be able to combine Vancouver Green with Space Silver Metallic.

"C84" is the paint code for Vancouver Green.

A new BMW typically arrives with a fresh paint option, and the 7 Series LCI is thankfully no exception. Although we’ll have to wait a while longer for the G70 configurator to go live, official product pages are already letting us in on a little secret. Munich’s range-topping model will be available in Vancouver Green, a new shade joining the already vast color palette.

BMW intends to offer the new color either on its own or in combination with Space Silver for the upper body. However, the two-tone Individual finish won’t be available until November 2026, when additional color combinations are set to arrive. Vancouver Green is a regular metallic color, so it shouldn’t be too pricey.

Codenamed “C84,” Vancouver Green joins an already generous list of green shades available across numerous BMWs. These are some of the green hues buyers can pick from, with availability depending on the model: British Racing Green, Urban Green II, Anglesey Green, Boston Green, Oxford Green II, Java Green II, Signal Green, and Malachite Green. While it’s always good to have options, the subtle color differences can be difficult to spot in official images, no matter how good the photos supplied by BMW or any other automaker are.

Seeing the cars in the metal is always the best way to choose a color. However, it’s not always possible to compare variations of a hue in real life. This green will likely be offered on additional models as BMW’s exterior finishes are rarely exclusive to a single vehicle.

Vancouver Green and the Vancouver Green/Space Silver finish are only two of more than 500 colors and color combinations available for the 7 Series LCI. Also new for 2027 is Individual Frozen Space Silver. However, the matte paint job isn’t a first in the BMW range. We’ve already seen it on the new iX3, but it hadn’t been offered on the luxury sedan until now.

If you ask nicely, BMW might come up with a unique paint for “exclusive special-edition variants.” Deep-pocketed buyers can even commission a “tailor-made one-off car.” Looking back, Rolls-Royce has traditionally been the brand associated with this level of customization. However, it appears the core BMW brand is catching up. Expect even more sophisticated exterior finishes once BMW ALPINA starts rolling out its own models.