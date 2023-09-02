As details of BMW’s elusive Neue Klasse vehicles begin to trickle out, we see the brand reinventing itself and introducing extraordinary new technology inside and outside. Part of what’s changing our expectations of what an automobile can be is tech BMW dubs “BMW Panoramic Vision.” Designed to streamline how man and machine interface, it’s a cornerstone of the next-generation iDrive operating system. It’s no secret that OEMs have been quietly reducing analog controls for the last decade. But BMW Panoramic Vision brings forth a brave new world with the boldest leaps forward in digitalization yet. Also, say goodbye to the gauge cluster.

What is BMW Panoramic Vision?

BMW Panoramic Vision, like the iDrive controller before it, revolutionizes how drivers and passengers can interact with the vehicle. This tech debuts on the Neue Klasse vehicles, and it’s essentially a highly advanced head-up display. The system shows essential information at the ideal height for the driver’s line of sight, displaying across the entire windshield width. An enhanced version of the current head-up display system naturally complements this powerful driver’s aid.

A big step forward is the ability to move content to the BMW Panoramic Vision display from the primary screen. With just a sliding gesture, drivers can reduce distractions and bring the desired information right into their line of sight. Options and selections can be made on either display via steering wheel-mounted controls. The displays work in tandem with many functions, including ambient lighting and graphical elements of the center display. Like most aspects of the interior, these colors and graphics can be configured to the user’s wishes. Using My Modes, drivers can tailor a unique experience. For example, in My Mode ‘Sport,’ unique coloration is affected alongside distinct gauges to create a more focused driving experience.

The display is smart enough to figure out what matters most, too. For example, when the charge level gets low enough, battery data and charger information move to the top of the display. When parking your vehicle at the end of your journey, Neue Klasse prioritizes relevant Nav and parking info. As BMW Panoramic Vision replaces the existing notion of a gauge cluster, it goes without saying that vehicle speed, speed limit information, and other essentials are always easily viewable.

BMW Panoramic Vision: The Next Generation of iDrive

BMW Panoramic Vision is just half of the completely new iDrive system that the Neue Klasse offers. A new navigation display, cloud-based experience customization, and progressive steps forward with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant make the Neue Klasse the most tech-forward vehicle in the BMW portfolio ever. Alongside voice commands improved with Amazon-based natural language models (introduced in iDrive 8.5) and haptic steering wheel buttons, it might also be the most intuitive system yet. We look forward to seeing how the Neue Klasse performs with our hands at the wheel.