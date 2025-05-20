Car paparazzi are always on the lookout for prototypes; it’s literally their job. BMW has been deploying more 7 Series LCI prototypes lately, giving professional spy photographers greater opportunities to capture the updated luxury sedan. Spies spotted the G70 facelift a couple of months ago in northern Europe during winter testing. Earlier this month, the Bavarian range-topper was seen in a warmer environment in southern France. Now, the 7er has been caught testing at the Nürburgring.

Looking large and in charge, this luxobarge is likely a gas or diesel version, since BMW’s plug-in hybrid and electric prototypes typically carry German license plates ending in “E.” It appears the test vehicle is wearing more camouflage than seems necessary. We believe BMW is only updating the front and rear fascias, making the heavy camo on the profile somewhat pointless. It gives the false impression of significant changes typically associated with next-generation models rather than a mid-cycle update.

Then again, who are we to question how Munich covers up its cars? To be fair, the swirly camouflage does a good job of concealing the styling revisions. For now, we’re not seeing any obvious Neue Klasse design cues. BMW plans to introduce sedans with a horizontal grille merging into the headlights as part of the NK era, in line with the 2023 Vision Neue Klasse concept. However, this 7 Series prototype retains the oversized, ostentatious kidneys for a design choice you either love or hate.

The horizontal slats in the grille suggest a new pattern, possibly exclusive to an M Performance model. Currently, the only combustion-powered M Performance variant is the M760e, featuring an electrified inline-six engine. We’re not expecting BMW to revert to one-piece headlights. The provisional setup on this prototype sits unusually low, likely because the daytime running lights will remain separate from the low/high beams. Otherwise, having all the lighting elements mounted so low would make the car look goofy.

When early G70 prototypes surfaced, BMW fooled just about everyone into thinking the DRLs and turn signals were part of the main lights. This unusual dual-layer layout has since appeared on the X7 facelift and the XM. However, the brand has stated that smaller vehicles won’t adopt these distinct split lighting elements.

BMW could introduce the updated 7er sometime next spring. Our assumption is based on a report alleging that production will begin in July 2026. When it eventually breaks cover, the G70 will be among the first existing models to switch to BMW’s iDrive X.