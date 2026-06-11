Article Summary The mysterious concept appears to be based on the new i3 but dialed to 11 by BMW M.

BMW M won't say if it's a production car or a concept, but the M3 ZA0 isn't coming until 2027.

BMW touts a "new design language, a new era of electric performance and driving experience."

Earlier this week, a mysterious M was photographed at Le Mans ahead of the upcoming endurance race. We had to wait until today for BMW to release a teaser video announcing the car’s impending arrival. The wraps come off tomorrow, when we’ll see a “new design language, a new era of electric performance and driving experience.” Marketing lingo aside, what exactly are we looking at?

For starters, it’s definitely a sedan. The car appears to be based on the new i3, but BMW M is obviously turning up the heat. The electric performance sedan looks much wider than the Neue Klasse “NA0.” We can rule out the production-ready M3 “ZA0,” since that car won’t go on sale until later in 2027. An educated guess suggests we’re about to see a concept—one that’s closer to reality than the ludicrous Vision Driving Experience (VDX) introduced early last year.

Additional changes compared to the regular i3 include yellow double daytime running lights, a clear nod to BMW’s racing heritage. Elsewhere, the rectangular white dots in the front bumper are not shared with the standard electric sedan. The light signature is derived from the 2026-spec M Hybrid V8 endurance racer, which BMW M Team WRT will field in two cars at Circuit de La Sarthe this weekend for the 94th 24 Hours of Le Mans.

2027 BMW i3 On M Steroids?

We can’t help but notice how the wing mirrors stick out much farther than on the standard i3. The front end gives the impression of an i3 on M-prescribed steroids, and it likely uses natural fiber composites for some body panels. It’s been a year since BMW said the technology had matured enough for production cars, where it’s expected to replace carbon fiber while significantly reducing production-related emissions.

Moving down the side, the car appears to be missing rear door handles. It doesn’t have the pop-out handles of the standard-wheelbase i3, nor the semi-enclosed design of the stretched version for China. If I had to guess, the rear door handle is likely discreetly integrated into the Hofmeister kink, much like the VDX before it.

At least ahead of its June 12 reveal, BMW refrains from calling it an M3. If it is a concept, it may carry a more generic name before the production model arrives next year. Whatever the case, this eye-popping red car is a clear sign that BMW M is going electric. However, that won’t come at the expense of combustion engines. The inline-six and V8 have been updated for Euro 7, meaning both ICEs still have a long life ahead.