Article Summary BMW Welt is adding an entry-level vehicle pickup option, which future owners can book starting this month.

It's primarily aimed at people who have already experienced a vehicle collection at the BMW Welt and don't want the whole shebang again.

The Compact Package still grants all-day access to the Premium Lounge, where drinks and a buffet are included.

It’s only been about a week since we talked about one of the 50 Skytops being delivered at BMW Welt. The owner of the €500,000 targa-topped beauty paid €1,320 for the Exclusive Package and another €249 to book the Exclusive Privacy Room to enjoy the full BMW Welt experience. But what if you don’t want to spend that kind of money? Well, there’s also a €960 Premium Package that skips some of the perks included with the top-tier service.

Still too rich for your blood? Enter the Compact Package. BMW Welt is introducing a new entry-level option that delivers the experience in a more condensed form. It costs €790, and for that price, you still get all-day access to the Premium Lounge. Once you get there, drinks and a varied buffet are available. BMW will also partially fuel the car before delivery.

That brings us to the actual handover event. It lasts just 50 minutes, compared with the 70 minutes included with the Premium Package or the 90 minutes offered by the Exclusive Package. You’ll miss out on the virtual presentation available with the more expensive packages, but there’s still a 15-minute digital workshop. In addition, a BMW specialist will guide you through the car’s features.

The Compact Package can already be booked. We’re told it’s aimed at customers who have already picked up a car at BMW Welt and don’t necessarily want to repeat the full experience. The program was originally launched in 2007, and in nearly two decades, more than 280,000 cars have been collected at BMW Welt.

If it’s your first time and you want to go all out, then by all means. However, it’ll cost you. The Exclusive Package with the Exclusive Privacy Room is available for the princely sum of €1,569. It includes everything from chauffeur services to a four-course meal for two at the Bavarie by Käfer restaurant. BMW fills the car’s tank to the brim and takes you on guided tours of the museum and factory in Munich. BMW Welt and BMW Group Classic tours are also included. It’s worth noting that these tours are also available with the mid-tier Premium Package.

As for what the Exclusive Privacy Room gets you, it’s a “completely private setting that appeals to all senses.” BMW doesn’t hold back on the hype, claiming it combines “state-of-the-art technology and an impressive setting to create a moment of extraordinary intensity and individuality.” Consequently, you’re in for a real treat.

These are the differences between the three packages offered by the BMW Welt for the vehicle pickup program:

Compact Package Premium Package Exclusive Package Chauffeur-Service ✓ Check-In & Premium Lounge ✓ ✓ ✓ Product Info Center ✓ ✓ Vehicle handover at the Premiere 50 Min 70 min, including staging 90 min in exclusive area Refuelling Partial Partial Full Participation in guided tours ✓ ✓ Exclusive 4-course menu ✓ Upgrade: Exclusive Privacy Room 249,00 €