Article Summary Czechia's third annual BMW Protection Driving Experience brought together several Protection cars based on the 7 Series and X5.

BMW also brought regular versions of the 7 Series and X5 for back-to-back comparisons with their armored counterparts.

An M5 Touring and an R 1250 RT motorcycle modified for Czech police duty attended the event.

Ideally, there wouldn’t be a need for armored vehicles. However, in the real world, the higher someone climbs the corporate or political ladder, the more likely they are to become a target. BMW recognized the need for specialized vehicles long ago and has been developing bulletproof cars for nearly half a century. In 2026, its Protection Vehicle division offers two products: the X5 and the 7 Series.

Both the SUV and sedan were the highlights of a private event held on May 14 in the Czech Republic. BMW invited 67 guests from eight European countries to experience the X5 Protection VR6 and the 7 Series/i7 Protection. Attendees from the UK, Estonia, Denmark, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, Germany, and the Czech Republic had the opportunity to test some of the company’s rarest vehicles.

To better assess the differences between the armored and standard versions, BMW also brought along the 7 Series and X5 models available at local dealerships. The sedan lineup included the 740d and 750e, while the SUV range featured the X5 40d, X5 50e, and even an X5 M. Participants could drive the vehicles in back-to-back comparisons.

Much Heavier, But Still BMW-Like To Drive

We’re told the company’s goal was to demonstrate that the 7 Series and X5 retain their driving dynamics. Yes, despite the considerable weight added by the extra layers of armor. Guests took part in a high-speed emergency braking test through a curve. There was also an off-road section where the vehicles reversed down a slope and navigated a slalom course on an unpaved surface.

BMW organized the event at its Future Mobility Development Center, a test facility inaugurated about three years ago in Sokolov. In addition to the armored vehicles, BMW displayed an M5 Touring fully equipped for police duty. The same applied to Motorrad’s R 1250 RT motorcycle.

As for what lies ahead, BMW has already announced that the 2027 7 Series facelift will receive the armored treatment. As a refresher, the full-size luxury sedan carries a different internal codename, G73 (instead of G70). Aside from a V8 engine, it’s also available as the fully electric i7 Protection. Whether the upcoming X5 will follow suit remains unclear, but we do know the regular luxury SUV will switch to a new generation later this summer.

As you can imagine, Protection models cannot be ordered through the regular configurator. Armored X5 and 7 Series models are built to order and can be equipped with special features such as auxiliary lights, radio transceivers, fire extinguishers, Michelin PAX run-flat tires, and a fresh-air supply system. Weight? Well, you’d better sit down for this one. The i7 Protection tips the scales at a colossal 4,900 kilograms (nearly 11,000 pounds).