The 7 Series will lead the way in 2027 before an X7 arrives possibly in 2028.

Article Summary ALPINA versions of the BMW 7 Series facelift and second-generation X7 are in the works.

The ultra-luxe sedan has already been confirmed for a 2027 debut. The posh SUV is likely to follow a year later.

BMW dealers from the United States had the opportunity to see the two cars behind closed doors during a private event.

ALPINA’s new coupe graced the stage at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, but it won’t be going into production. Because it’s based on the now-discontinued 8 Series Gran Coupe, the two-door stunner would need a different donor car. Instead, it remains a one-off design study, offering a taste of what’s to come from the BMW Group’s newly added brand.

The 2027 7 Series will be the first ALPINA of this new era, and U.S. dealers have already seen it. Reportedly codenamed G72, the high-end sedan has been confirmed for a 2027 premiere. Its V8 engine won’t be exclusive to the ALPINA version, as the regular 7er is also getting a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 in an M Performance variant, possibly the M760.

So, what will make the ALPINA stand out from its “mainstream” BMW sibling? According to dealers cited by Automotive News, the 7 Series G72 will feature a distinctive front grille. It’s reasonable to expect similarities to the Vision BMW ALPINA, although logic suggests the kidneys won’t be completely closed. The V8 will require cooling, so at least part of the grille should remain open to allow airflow.

An Electric ALPINA Will Happen

A closed grille is still possible for the 7 Series because, yes, an electric ALPINA is due in 2027 as well. It will likely be based on the i7 M70 but tuned differently to prioritize comfort over outright performance. Dealers also said the front and rear fascias will be revised to further distinguish the car from its BMW-badged counterpart.

Retailers also got a peek inside, where the G72 is said to feature a “significantly more luxurious interior.” German customers can already spend up to €11,800 on Individual leather, so it will be interesting to see how ALPINA plans to further elevate the cabin. The 7 Series can be equipped with automatic doors, a 31.3-inch touchscreen that folds down from the ceiling, and a variety of premium materials, including metal, wood, and crystal glass. Expect even greater extravagance from its ALPINA sibling.

The 7 Series wasn’t the only vehicle dealers saw. Attendees at the secret meeting held at Nashville’s Music City Center in Tennessee also got an early look at the XB7’s successor. The new ALPINA SUV will be based on the second-generation X7 G67 and will arrive in 2027. However, the more luxurious derivative is unlikely to be available from day one. A market launch in 2028 seems likely at the earliest for what is internally known as the G69.

New ALPINA X7 G69 Incoming

The full-size SUV will follow the sedan’s lead with redesigned front and rear fascias, a distinctive grille design, and a more sumptuous interior. Just as the 7 Series won’t encroach on Rolls-Royce Ghost territory, the next X7 won’t clash with the Cullinan. ALPINA will sit above BMW models from Munich without competing directly with those from Goodwood.

Naturally, these new models won’t come cheap. The XB7 Manufaktur already starts at $181,550, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the next ALPINA X7 exceeds $200,000. There’s no current ALPINA 7 Series to compare with the upcoming model, but a fully optioned facelifted 7 Series already costs more than €200,000 in Germany.

Why is BMW doing this? The company wants to attract customers who might otherwise buy a Maybach or a Bentley. It has identified a gap in its portfolio between its top-tier BMW models and Rolls-Royce. With ALPINA, it’s about to fill that void. By using the 7 Series and X7 as donor vehicles, BMW should also benefit from higher profit margins, as future ALPINA models are likely to command a substantial premium over their standard counterparts.

Source: Automotive News