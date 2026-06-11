Several factors are driving the gradual demise of the manual gearbox, but BMW USA isn’t throwing in the towel.

Article Summary BMW's VP of Product Management Americas remains optimistic about the manual gearbox.

BMW USA's plan? To hold on to the manual transmission for as long as possible.

The numbers of available suppliers is shrinking, but BMW wants to work closer with those who can still keep the 6MT alive.

BMW’s long-running nemesis Mercedes and Audi gave up on manuals years ago. Yet in 2026, there are still three M models available with three pedals. Even with the next-generation M3 (G84) allegedly going automatic-only, the clutch pedal is expected to stick around in the M2 and M4 for years ahead. However, purists need to face the harsh reality: it’s getting increasingly difficult for the company to justify offering the 6MT setup.

Several factors are contributing to the manual’s gradual demise. For starters, the take rate isn’t as high as some would want to believe. More and more customers are gravitating toward the automatic for its extra convenience. There are also technical limitations regarding manuals, with BMW saying on several occasions that the 6MT can’t keep up with ever-increasing torque figures.

With the whole industry moving toward automatics, the list of manual gearbox suppliers is shrinking. Another nail in the transmission’s coffin is the increasingly sophisticated driver-assistance safety systems, which are primarily being engineered for cars with automatic gearboxes.

More often than not, automatics are more fuel-efficient than manuals. While an enthusiast will happily make the trade-off and sacrifice some miles per gallon for the ability to row their own gears, BMW needs to comply with stricter fuel and emissions regulations. With automatics delivering better efficiency results than manuals, it makes sense to prioritize one over the other.

The Manual Gearbox Might Still Have A Chance

Even though we’ve painted a grim picture, don’t lose hope. BimmerLife spoke with Michael Keller, Vice President of Product Management Americas, and he was cautiously optimistic about what lies ahead for manuals in the United States:

“Based on the demand in the market, we want to hold onto the manual transmission as long as we can. When you talk to engineers in Germany, there are certain limitations when it comes to performance, but also because global demand in some parts is not so big. The number of available suppliers is also going down. We are focusing on the suppliers we can continue with to offer the manual as long as possible, because people love it. I see a bright future.”

As a refresher, the United States is BMW M’s largest market. It’s also where customers most often tick the 6MT box when configuring their cars. The new M3 CS Handschalter exists for these reasons and is exclusive to North America.

Of course, Keller didn’t go into specifics about the state of the manual a few years from now. We recently reported that BMW has allegedly extended the M3 G80’s production run until the end of next summer. The M2 G87 and M4 G82 are believed to keep the manual until the very end of their life cycles. Both performance coupes are expected to stick around until mid-2029. Meanwhile, it’s reasonable to expect additional special editions akin to the Handschalter to celebrate the manual.

As for whether the clutch pedal will make it into the 2030s, Keller gives us hope that BMW will find a way to make it work. As early as April, we heard Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, say that engineers are still invested in manuals. However, we wouldn’t necessarily count on a completely new gearbox to handle the S58’s full torque. Why? Well, it would be too expensive to engineer given how limited its application would be. Consequently, BMW would likely struggle to achieve economies of scale and recoup the investment.

Limiting Power To Save The Manual?

German business newspaper Automobilwoche speculates that the manual’s future could be safeguarded by artificially limiting engine torque. Come to think of it, that has already happened. The automatic M2 makes 443 lb-ft (600 Nm), whereas its manual sibling is capped at 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). Looking back, the 3.0 CSL also had its torque dialed down to the same figure to accommodate the manual transmission.

Worst-case scenario, the manual dies at the end of the decade. On the bright side, it still has roughly three years left, although time will run out for the M3 much sooner than for the M2 and M4.

You can read the full interview at the source link below.

Source: BimmerLife