The electric BMW M3 will have completely new axles and tires developed specifically to maximize the driving dynamics beyond those of combustion-engine cars.

Article Summary BMW goes behind the scenes to detail the challenges it's facing in developing the first electric M car.

The M3 ZA0 will all-new front and rear axles developed specifically to handle the sheer power of the quad-motor setup.

The electric M3 will use a new tire compound designed to handle with the individual torque distribution to each wheel.

The first electric M car is well past the rumor stage. After several years of development, BMW will launch the ZA0 M3 in 2027. In the meantime, the fifth episode of a teaser video campaign takes us behind the scenes for nearly 20 minutes. While it doesn’t reveal any major new technical specifications beyond what we already know, it does include a few juicy tidbits.

For example, the car’s front and rear axles had to be developed from scratch rather than adapted from the current M3 G80. According to BMW, prototype testing at the Nürburgring revealed “exceptional strain on the chassis and other components.” Existing chassis technology from combustion-engine cars simply wasn’t capable of unlocking the electric super sedan’s full potential.

For the same reason, BMW is working with tire suppliers to develop a new rubber compound. The quad-motor setup is claimed to deliver “unprecedented torque to the road” with zero lag, while distributing torque individually to each wheel for “absolute grip.” A dozen tire compounds are currently under evaluation, including a Pirelli P Zero specification designed for a 20-inch wheel.

The Electric BMW M3 Will Have Simulated Engine Noise And Gear Shifts

The video is not without controversy. We’re reminded that the ZA0 M3 will feature a bespoke soundtrack derived from pre-recorded engine noises from BMW’s large-displacement powertrains. Whether the soundscape will incorporate notes from inline-six, V8, and V10 engines remains unclear, but one thing is certain: the electric M3 won’t be silent.

The ICE-inspired soundtrack won’t be the only simulation. Artificial gear changes will also be part of the electric M3 driving experience. Why? BMW says they’re intended to “assist the driver.” While skepticism is understandable, the feature could serve a legitimate purpose. Simulated gear shifts provide audio and tactile reference points, helping drivers better gauge the car’s speed and acceleration.

Some would even argue that simulated gear changes add a layer of emotion to the driving experience. Others contend they hinder performance by imposing artificial limitations on the powertrain’s capabilities. Regardless of where you stand, as long as drivers can switch the feature on or off, we don’t see a real issue.

BMW Is Developing Both Electric And Gas M3 Models

With the direction emissions regulations are heading, an electric M car was inevitable. Traditionalists shouldn’t lose hope, though. BMW is simultaneously developing another M3 powered by an inline-six gasoline engine. Expected to arrive around 2028 as the G84, it may forgo a manual gearbox. At the same time, the combustion-powered sports sedan is reportedly set to be offered exclusively with all-wheel drive.

If the reports about the next-gen M3 are accurate, the M3 CS Handschalter launched in North America truly marks the end of an era.