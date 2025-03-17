Professional car paparazzi have sent us a full batch of images featuring the 7 Series they spotted earlier this month. The bulky camo may suggest BMW is skipping the Life Cycle Impulse, but it’s still a G70 underneath the disguise. The fullsize luxury sedan was seen testing together with the iX3. Speaking of the company’s first modern Neue Klasse model, the 7er could adopt some of the design cues ushered in by the NK lineup.

Tiny black rivets on some body parts indicate that BMW applied double-layered camouflage. The openings in the lower portion of the kidney grille suggest that we’re dealing with a combustion-engine 7 Series. Judging by the horizontal slats and the large openings in the rear bumper for a quad exhaust, it might even be the M Performance version.

The sole M Performance version of the 7 Series currently available is the M760e, but unless the camo hides it, there’s no charging port on the front fender. We wouldn’t go so far as to assume that BMW is doing an M Lite 7er solely with a gas engine to sit alongside the plug-in hybrid. You can never be 100% certain when talking about prototypes. It’s especially true since it appears we’re dealing with more than just one car.

We can’t see the split headlights anymore. However, as some readers have pointed out, the upper strip wasn’t visible on prototypes of the pre-facelift 7 Series either. Whether BMW is already ready to abandon the unusual layout is unclear. We can confidently say that the next-gen 3 Series and i3 will get the Vision Neue Klasse concept’s front-end treatment.

The changes at the rear will be less obvious, although new taillights are likely on the way. It’s worth noting that these test vehicles did not seem to have the final lights. We’ll be seeing a lot more of 7 Series LCI prototypes later this year. Production of the facelifted version won’t start until June 2026, or so we’ve heard.