It was early June, and the air in Munich buzzed with the excitement of the 2024 Euro Cup. For years, I had dreamed of this moment—a grand adventure, weaving through the heart of Europe with my closest friends, fueled by football fever and the thrill of the open road, and Autobahn. This wasn’t just a road trip; it was a journey meticulously planned, promising unforgettable memories and breathtaking landscapes. Our route would take us from Munich to Ljubljana, Slovenia, then back north through the Alps, Salzburg, Stuttgart (with a detour to the Porsche museum), Cologne, and finally back to Munich. Over 2,000 kilometers lay ahead of us, and we needed the perfect vehicle to carry us through this epic voyage. Cue in the 2024 BMW M760e plug-in hybrid.

Choosing the right car was crucial. After weighing my options between the 550e and XM plug-in hybrids, I found the ideal match in a car unavailable in the United States: the 2024 BMW M760e. This car promised not only efficiency but also the comfort and luxury needed to serve three adults over long distances. The M760e, BMW’s first M Performance model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, would be our chariot for this grand tour, blending a luxurious and techy interior with comfortable driving.

This car isn’t just efficient; it’s perfect for long-distance travel with three adults. BMW’s indirect replacement for the M760i, the M760e is the company’s first M Performance model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. You’d be forgiven for thinking the M760e is a lot slower than its V12-powered predecessor, considering it has lost six cylinders. However, it still packs quite the punch, boasting a combined output of 571 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) with the electric motor. The combustion engine alone delivers 380 horsepower (280 kW) at 5,200 rpm and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) of torque from 1,850 rpm. The electric motor adds another 200 hp (145 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft). This electrified M Performance 7 Series completes the sprint in 4.3 seconds, which is impressive given the G70 is larger and heavier than its predecessor.

Switch off the six-cylinder gasoline engine, and the top speed drops to 87 mph (140 km/h) from 155 mph (250 km/h). The M760e xDrive uses an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, and the electric motor draws power from an 18.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Charging power has been upgraded from 3.7 kW to 7.4 kW, allowing a full recharge in less than three hours. Using a household socket takes about nine hours for a full charge. With a full battery, the M760e xDrive aims to deliver 50 miles (80 kilometers) of electric range in the WLTP cycle.

Setting Off: Munich to Ljubljana

The morning sun cast a golden glow over Munich as we loaded our luggage into the spacious trunk of the M760e. After a night fueled with football, beer and bratwursts, we were ready for the first leg of our trip: a 400 km trip to exhaust-maker Akrapovic in Ljubljana, Slovenia. The sharp Mineral White M760e was ready for the adventure. With the press of a button, the automatic doors closed, enveloping us in a cocoon of luxury. As we set off towards Ljubljana, the car’s pure electric mode provided a serene and silent start to our journey. The 31-inch Theater Screen in the back streamed the Euro Cup matches, setting the mood perfectly.

The car was fully decked out with all possible options: multi-way adjustable, massaging front and rear seats, an illuminated glass roof, crystal glass switchgear, electric blinds, an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and automatic doors. The Executive Lounge, Cashmere upholstery, and 31″ Theater Screen gave my passengers a taste of what it means to ride in style. Space is beyond generous, and the optional Executive package ramps up the luxury further with electrically adjustable rear seats with heating, cooling, and massage functions.

But of course, it’s a BMW, so the driving dynamics have to be there for you. BMW hasn’t forgotten its roots as a maker of drivers’ cars, with tech like rear-wheel steering (standard on the M760e), over 30 external sensors, and a Level 2+ Highway Assistant package. I tried to get the 7 Series with the Level 3 option, but unfortunately the production cars have not yet made it into the BMW press fleet. Nonetheless, the Level 2+ driver assistance features significantly enhanced the journey, making it much more enjoyable and less fatiguing.

The BMW M760e boasts exceptional rolling refinement, with minimal wind or road noise. The inline-six engine up front isn’t hesitant when you hit the throttle, transitioning from near-silent to a sophisticated yet restrained growl. While the performance is impressive, it isn’t as explosive off the line as the all-electric 7 Series variants. Though there is a Boost Mode on the left gearshift paddle which delivers a bit more oomph when needed. Just like with most, if not all BMW PHEVs, the integration of the ICE and electric power is seamless, with barely perceptible gear changes and a brake pedal that provides excellent feel and predictability.

Of course, the start of the show in the M760e is the air suspension with electronically controlled dampers. The ride quality is sublime, often reminding me of a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Naturally, BMW applied more tricks to the M760e to cope with the size and weight of the car. The 48v active roll control, and rear-wheel steering, makes it feel nimble. Now if you want more driving dynamics, simply opt for the Sport Mode which adjusts the powertrain, steering and suspension, giving the car a bit of that M character.

Through the Alps to Austria

Crossing into Austria, the landscape transformed into a picturesque panorama of snow-capped peaks and lush valleys. The M760e’s air suspension and electronically controlled dampers made light work of the winding Alpine roads, delivering a ride that was both smooth and controlled. With 571 horsepower at our disposal, the climb was effortless. The Bowers & Wilkins audio system filled the cabin with rich, immersive sound, making the hours fly by.

Ljubljana is a hidden gem in central southern Europe. Ljubljana is a city steeped in history, art, and stunning architecture, where time seems to stand still. Despite its charm, the city’s narrow streets make large cars like the BMW 7 Series a rare sight. However, the M760e’s rear-axle steering transforms the driving experience, making navigating through Ljubljana effortless and instilling confidence in drivers unfamiliar with the area. The M760e’s professional parking assistance proved invaluable as well, making parallel parking in the bustling city center a breeze. Keep in mind: this is a 5.4-meter-long sedan.

The Road To Cologne

By the time we headed back to Germany, and onto Stuttgart and Cologne, I’ve already familiarized myself with the M760e and praised myself for making this choice. The high-end hybrid is truly a a marvelous car for long trips, not only for the driver, but for his passengers as well. The Autobahn allowed the M760e to stretch its legs, easily maintaining high speeds while sipping fuel efficiently. At a steady 70 mph, we averaged over 34 mpg which is quite impressive. Of course, the efficiency drops a bit when that heavy foot pushes the car through the unlimited speed sections of the Autobahn.

The M Sport brakes are great too, and much needed when slowing down from high triple digits speeds. They feel smoother and more consistent compared to those in some other BMW PHEVs, yet with plenty of stopping power when pushed to the floor.

During the trip we also encountered plenty of uneven, bumpy roads which will really put the air suspension to test. Switching to the firmer damper settings greatly enhances vertical control, though it does sacrifice a bit of the car’s inherent smoothness.

The Final Stretch Back to Munich

The final leg of our journey took us back to Munich right after an Euro Cup night match. By now, we had driven over 2,000 kilometers, each mile a testament to the M760e’s capability as a long-distance cruiser. Even during night drives, the car’s advanced features ensure a more relaxing ride, starting with the user-friendly Head-Up display and with the different driving modes which change the mood inside the cabin.

Reflecting on the trip, the 2024 BMW M760e proved to be more than just a car; it was a reliable and luxurious companion. From the Alpine passes to the city streets, it delivered great comfort and performance. As we rolled back into Munich, the Euro Cup’s excitement still in the air, I knew that this journey would be one for the books—a perfect blend of adventure and automotive excellence. And long-lasting memories with friends.