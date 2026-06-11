The former V8 production area at the Steyr plant in Austria is being repurposed to build fuel cell drivetrains for the 2028 iX5 Hydrogen.

Article Summary BMW stopped making V8 engines at the Steyr plant at the end of last year.

V8 engine production continues in the UK at the Plant Hams Hall, where the BMW Group also assembles the V12 for Rolls-Royce.

The upcoming fifth-generation BMW X5 (G95) will become the company's first production vehicle with a hydrogen fuel cell setup.

You know the times are changing when you read a headline like the one above. BMW stopped building V8s at its Steyr factory in late 2025, with plans to produce something entirely different. An initial investment of €50 million is being made to convert the former production hall to industrialize a fuel cell system.

The planning team overseeing the transformation has already finalized the design of the new layout. BMW isn’t starting from scratch, as some of the existing infrastructure will carry over into the new era. Needless to say, extensive modifications are still required, but the company is trying to preserve as much as possible from the V8 days.

An entirely new production system with individual stations will be installed, while fuel cells will move from one assembly station to the next on transport trolleys. Meanwhile, some of Steyr’s workers who previously specialized in V8s are already receiving training for hydrogen fuel cell assembly at a competence center in Munich. BMW estimates that about 50 employees will be directly involved in the production process.

BMW Will Start Pre-Production In 2027. iX5 Hydrogen Arrives A Year Later

Everything is expected to be in place in 2027, when BMW plans to begin pre-production of hydrogen drivetrains. In 2028, the Steyr site will build the heart of the iX5 Hydrogen. When the day comes, it’ll become the company’s first series-production model with a fuel cell powertrain. To bring the luxury SUV to market with a fifth type of propulsion system, BMW has teamed up with Toyota. The world’s largest automaker is one of the few companies that still believes hydrogen has a future in the automotive industry.

Even with V8 production ending in Steyr, BMW’s Austrian factory continues to build combustion engines. The inline-six gasoline and diesel units are produced there, with the B57 and B58 powering a wide variety of vehicles. Some versions of these turbocharged 3.0-liter engines have also been used by other automakers, including Toyota, Ineos, and Morgan.

BMW V8 Engine Production Continues In The UK

Although BMW stopped building V8s in Steyr several months ago, the eight-cylinder engine lives on in the UK. In 2026, Plant Hams Hall celebrates its 25th anniversary and continues to produce Rolls-Royce’s V12 engine. In addition, the smaller three- and four-cylinder engines that power BMW and MINI models are assembled in Britain.

We won’t have to wait until 2028 to see the new, Spartanburg-assembled X5. Codenamed G65, the fifth-generation luxury SUV premieres this summer. BMW will offer something for everyone, with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric versions on the way. The range-topping X5 M (G95) is reportedly due in 2028 with both V8 and EV variants, allowing the company to cater to virtually every customer preference.