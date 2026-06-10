Article Summary BMW UK is displaying the 7 Series facelift as an i7 60 xDrive with the M Sport Package.

The electric luxury sedan combines an Individual Frozen Space Silver color with aero cross-spoke wheels.

The 7 Series LCI goes into series production next month, and the i7 60 xDrive is among the versions available at launch.

It was about a month ago when the i7 facelift appeared in the first real images following its world premiere in May. While that batch of photos showcased the flagship M70, a new set spotlights a lesser version of the electric 7 Series. BMW UK welcomed an i7 60 xDrive with more than a few options under its belt.

For starters, the zero-emission luxobarge features the M Sport Package, just like all of the examples we’ve seen so far. Side note: if you’re curious to see the 7 Series LCI in its most basic form, we covered the entry-level variant when the configurator went live a couple of weeks ago.

This pre-production prototype wears some of the most eye-catching wheels you can get: the 21-inch M Aero cross-spoke (1098 M). They look fantastic but are likely a pain to clean given the intricate spoke design. In the UK, the optional set commands a £1,450 premium, and it’s worth every penny. However, you might want to check how the choice of wheel affects the range drivers can squeeze out of the 112.5-kWh battery pack.

Frozen Space Silver Is A Pricey Option

The highlight of the build is unquestionably its Frozen color. That’s BMW’s marketing term for the matte finishes offered through the Individual catalog. Frozen Space Silver was the first special hue available for the new iX3, and now we’re seeing it on the largest sedan in the lineup. At £3,600, it’s among the most expensive colors available, excluding the two-tone finishes, which cost up to £12,300.

Of course, this is just one of many ways to customize the new 7 Series. For the second half of its life cycle, the G70 is available with more than 500 colors and color combinations. There are 130 Individual finishes alone, including a new option that splits the same color into matte and metallic versions.

As if that weren’t enough, BMW encourages buyers to commission limited-run special editions and even one-off cars. Going forward, you won’t be able to tell which cars have automatic doors because the buttons are now tucked underneath the door handles. As with the new iX3 and i3, the 7 Series/i7 receives the updated BMW roundel, although you’ll have to look closely to spot the differences.

One Wheelbase, Many Powertrain Options

BMW still believes a single wheelbase is enough for the 7 Series, unlike Mercedes, whose S-Class is available in three wheelbase configurations. Next year’s ALPINA-badged 7 Series (G72) is likely to retain the same gargantuan wheelbase measuring 3215 millimeters (126.5 inches).

In the meantime, BMW will kick things off with the 7 Series LCI in July when production starts at the Dingolfing plant. This i7 60 xDrive is among the variants available at launch in Europe, alongside the i7 50 xDrive and i7 M70 xDrive. On the combustion-engine side, Europeans can order the 740 xDrive, the first G70 sold on the continent with a pure gasoline engine. The 740d xDrive diesel will follow in November, when the 750e and M760e plug-in hybrids join the lineup. Later in 2027, the range will be topped by another M Performance model powered by a V8 gasoline engine. Yes, Europe is finally getting an eight-cylinder 7 Series again.