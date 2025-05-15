The iX3 premiering in September will usher in a fresh design language for BMW’s revived Neue Klasse era. We’ve already learned that these new styling cues will influence existing models like the 5 Series/M5. However, it remains unclear whether the larger 7 Series will also adopt the cleaner, smoother look BMW has been hyping up for some time. A fully camouflaged prototype of the G70 was recently spotted in the Mont Ventoux region of southern France. It appears to be a standard gasoline or diesel 7 Series, as an i7 would carry an “E” on the German license plate. Given the absence of a charging port on the front fender, it’s also unlikely to be a plug-in hybrid.

Facelifts, BMW or otherwise, typically don’t change a car’s side profile, aside from new wheels or colors. The Life Cycle Impulse in Munich’s marketing jargon will instead focus on revisions to the front and rear. We suspect this 7 Series test vehicle had temporary headlights and taillights. Although the separate, upper daytime running lights appear to be missing, BMW may be tricking us.

Early prototypes of the pre-facelift 7er also seemed to feature one-piece headlights, though we all know how the final production version turned out. The fact that these provisional lights sit so low suggests the facelifted model will retain the unusual split headlights. That was also our impression when the second-generation X7 was recently spotted. Alongside the forthcoming 2026 XM, it seems BMW’s largest vehicles will continue with this unconventional lighting layout. Still, we won’t know for sure until the camouflage comes off.

As for the kidneys, the grille doesn’t appear to be shrinking, does it? At the rear, BMW has hidden most taillight elements beneath the camouflaged trunk lid. The production lights will undoubtedly be much wider than what’s currently visible. Overall, exterior updates will likely be evolutionary, but the interior promises to be more revolutionary.

Despite not being a next-generation model, the facelifted 7 Series will adopt iDrive X. BMW is redesigning the dashboard to accommodate a large central screen measuring 17.9 inches. It will be accompanied by what BMW calls Panoramic Vision, a projected display at the base of the windshield. This system will feature nine tiles: three fixed in the driver’s line of sight to replace the digital instrument cluster, and six customizable sections on the right, adjustable via the infotainment system.

BMW previewed this technology in the Vision Neue Klasse X and plans to showcase the final version on the next-gen iX3 at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich in less than four months.

BMW could start 7 Series LCI production in July 2026, placing its official debut roughly a year away. Shortly after, three ALPINA-badged models, under a “G72” internal codename, will follow. One will be based on the i7, marking ALPINA’s first-ever electric vehicle. That’s even though it was only three years ago when the niche luxury brand said its customers weren’t interested in EVs. Why the change? Even a low-volume brand must comply with stricter emissions regulations. That’s why there will also be an ALPINA iX7.