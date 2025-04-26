Although the China-only M4 Edition Nürburgring is the main attraction at BMW M’s Auto Shanghai display, the brand also brought a fleet of other performance models. Aside from wearing the “world’s most powerful letter,” these cars share another standout trait: bold, eye-catching colors. From the compact M2 to the massive XM, BMW’s M lineup is out in full force at the show.

BMWBLOG is on the ground at Auto Shanghai, capturing the M fleet in photos. Not every car is new, since BMW also brought along an original 3 Series. That makes sense, considering the E21 is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Side note: There’s a China-only 3 Series 50 Years Edition at the show, too. But this isn’t your average vintage 3er. It’s a 320 Group 5 race car, launched in 1977 as a successor to the legendary 3.0 CSL E9. And no, it’s definitely not street legal.

Still, the flashiest M on display isn’t the race car. That honor likely goes to the M2 outfitted with the complete lineup of M Performance Parts. BMW added just about everything: a center-exit exhaust with stacked tips, rear wing, side spats, front spoiler lip, and more. Is it over the top? Maybe, but the beauty of M Performance Parts is that you can pick and choose your favorites. Honestly, going all-in gives the car a Need for Speed Underground vibe.

BMW also brought the new M5 to Shanghai, although only in sedan form, as the Touring will not be sold in China. The same applies to the M3, which is available only in G80 sedan guise. While BMW builds various versions of the 3 Series and 5 Series locally, the M3 and M5 are imported from Germany. As a result, there are no long-wheelbase versions of either M model, despite the fact that stretched variants exist for the regular sedans to enhance rear legroom.

The XM looks just as dramatic as it did when BMW unveiled the concept back in November 2021. For better or worse, the production version retained much of that bold design. While BMW is reportedly preparing updates for its dedicated M SUV, a second generation seems increasingly unlikely. Still, fans of V8 SUVs need not worry, BMW is continuing to develop successors for the eight-cylinder X5, X6, and X7, complete with an ALPINA variant for the latter.