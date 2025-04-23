The 3 Series may be the quintessential German luxury sedan, but we’re honestly not surprised BMW is choosing China to celebrate the car’s 50th anniversary. Sedans are still a lucrative segment there, even in 2025, when seemingly all your neighbors want to drive an SUV. The 50 Years Edition broke cover at the beginning of the month, and we’ve now seen the car in the metal at Auto Shanghai.

BMW sells this limited-run flavor as a 330i with either a standard or long wheelbase, along with a fully electric i3 offered strictly in LWB form. We had the opportunity to get acquainted with the normal 330i in Thundernight Metallic. Although many of us know this special color from the Z4 and other models, the 3 Series 50 Years Edition is the first BMW in China to feature this exterior finish. Alternatively, customers can order the car in Frozen Pure Grey, another first for the Chinese market.

The 3er’s golden jubilee ushers in a new 19-inch wheel design featuring a two-tone finish and a Y-spoke layout. Look closely at the B-pillars and you’ll spot a white “50 Jahre” logo celebrating half a century of BMW’s best-selling car. That same graphic reappears inside, next to the iDrive rotary knob on the center console.

Speaking of the cabin, the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock mark might suggest you’re looking at an M340i or even an M3. The carbon fiber trim also adds a more performance-oriented touch than you’d expect in a typical 330i. BMW tells us the 50 Years Edition is the first 3 Series sold in China to feature Alcantara accents, combined here with Sensatec (artificial leather). A large “3” graphic embroidered into the headrests adds a finishing touch.

How much does it cost? BMW is asking 344,900 RMB, or just over $47,000 at current exchange rates. Only 1,000 cars will be made in the standard-wheelbase 330i specification, and all will be restricted to China. However, there’s a good chance additional special editions of the 3 Series are going to be launched in other markets throughout the year.

In the meantime, the 50th anniversary will be celebrated next month at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with a special exhibition.