Better late than never, the first M3 G80s with Individual paint jobs have touched down in Brazil, where BMW customers can pick from 150 special colors.

Article Summary The initial batch of cars include M3 G80s painted in Frozen Purple, Ruby Star, Smyrna Green, Techno Violet, and Java Green, among others.

BMW customers from Brazil can order the sports sedan in one of about 150 Individual colors.

The M3 is sold in Brazil exclusively as a rear-wheel-drive Competition model with the automatic transmission.

The sixth-generation M3 may be approaching the end of its life cycle, but BMW isn’t neglecting the G80 ahead of its retirement next year. Better late than never, the sports sedan has finally arrived in Brazil wearing Individual colors. In the first batch, the Mercedes-AMG C63 rival flaunts eye-catching hues such as Java Green, Frozen Purple, Ruby Star, Smyrna Green, and Techno Violet, among others. If none of them suit your taste, up to 150 special colors are available locally.

BMW Brazil sells the M3 exclusively as a Competition model with rear-wheel drive. In other words, customers can’t order one with a manual gearbox. Pricing starts at R$ 894,950, but that excludes options such as an Individual color. The special exterior finish was originally announced nearly a year ago, when BMW Brazil estimated deliveries would begin in January 2026. However, the first batch of cars has only now arrived.

The belated introduction of Individual colors in Brazil for the standard M3 reminds us of the M3 CS. The limited-run special edition was launched locally in late May 2024, despite making its world premiere in January 2023. Brazil received just 17 units (bundled with a cool helmet) of the Competition Sport, out of a total production run estimated at 2,000 cars or fewer.

The M3 G80 May Stick Around Longer

M3 G80 production was reportedly scheduled to end in February 2027, but BMW may have given the model a new lease on life. At least in the United States, the current-generation car is believed to remain in production until the end of next summer. Whether it will stay in production that long in other markets remains unclear.

Looking ahead, BMW M is preparing two different M3s. Next year will see the arrival of the fully electric “ZA0” with four motors. At some point in 2028, the “G84” will debut with an inline-six engine. All signs point to the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter unit receiving mild-hybrid assistance. Rumor has it a manual gearbox won’t be offered, nor will a rear-wheel-drive variant.

The electric M3 is expected to be BMW M’s first model to offer a natural-fiber composite roof as standard. An optional sunroof is reportedly planned, while a carbon-fiber roof appears increasingly unlikely. Regardless of configuration, we expect a wide array of Individual colors for both the Munich-built “ZA0” and the Dingolfing-assembled “G84.”