There’s certainly no shortage of special M4s, but this one is exclusively for China. Unveiled today at Auto Shanghai 2025, the M4 Edition Nürburgring commemorates over a quarter-century of BMW M’s official partnership with the iconic German racetrack. It’s limited to just 53 units to mark the 53rd anniversary of the M division.

So, what makes it special? For starters, the G82 coupe wears an Individual Frozen Deep Green paint, a nod to the Nürburgring’s infamous nickname, “Green Hell,” coined by Jackie Stewart. The red outline on the kidney grille reminds us of the M4 CS, while the 826 M bronze wheels complete the flashy stance. The black decals on the hood and trunk lid add extra visual drama.

Open the doors, and the sills feature red “Nürburgring” lettering with a 1/53 script, indicating the rarity of this car. The standard carbon front bucket seats are adorned with the circuit’s layout on the headrests. BMW wraps the steering wheel in Alcantara and uses plenty of red stitching throughout the cabin.

Mechanically, the M4 Edition Nürburgring is based on the Competition xDrive version, with no hardware changes. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six produces 523 horsepower, falling just shy of the M4 CS’s 543 hp. Still, it’s no slouch, as 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes just 3.5 seconds, or 3.2 seconds using the one-foot rollout method.

As you might expect, exclusivity comes at a price. BMW is asking 1,088,000 Renminbi (roughly $150,000 at current exchange rates), which is 136,100 Renminbi (almost $19,000) more than a standard M4 Competition xDrive Coupe. While you could spec a regular G82 to look nearly identical, the Nürburgring-themed details make this special edition truly stand out.

The M4 Edition Nürburgring is sharing the spotlight at the Auto Shanghai with another China-only special car. We’re talking about the 3 Series 50 Years Edition, a long-wheelbase sedan celebrating half a century of the 3 Series.

Source: BMW