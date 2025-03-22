Given the bad news we got this week about BMW increasing the prices of the M2, we thought we’d share something more positive. Sooner or later, there will be more ways to customize the G87 beyond the colors added last year. As a refresher, the LCI brought four Individual paints: Java Green, Voodoo Blue, Grigio Telesto, and Twilight Purple. Additionally, a few regular finishes were introduced: Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Grey.

Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at M, tells BMWBLOG the company is aware of the need for a more diverse color palette: “We know that there is a demand. San Luis Potosi is limited to a certain number of colors…and yes, there is assessment going on to open it up for more Individual colors.” She didn’t go into details about what to expect, but the M2 CS is rumored to come in Velvet Blue.

We’ve also learned BMW intends to tweak the Individual ordering process to enable quicker delivery. In the meantime, M2 pricing will jump by around 4% for the cars manufactured after May 1. The decision has been taken to partially offset the higher costs associated with the new tariffs announced by the Trump administration. Consequently, the M2 CS will likely cost more than initially planned, so prepare to pony up more than $100,000.

The best-selling M car in 2024, the M2, is expected to remain on sale until the end of the decade. Meanwhile, a significant update is earmarked for a 2026 launch. For the first time ever, the baby M car will get xDrive. The all-wheel-drive version will be an automatic-only affair. Thankfully, BMW intends to keep the current rear-wheel-drive model on sale, complete with a manual transmission. Logic tells us that the M2 will go down in history as the last M with a stick shift.

We believe BMW will find more ways to spice up the M2 before the G87 retires at the end of 2029. There are reports about a new special edition that is planned to launch after the CS and xDrive models. If we’re allowed to dream, perhaps an M2 CSL is finally coming. BMW did give the F87 generation the CSL treatment, but it was strictly for a one-off prototype.