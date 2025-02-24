Now that we’ve put the M3 CS Touring in our rearview mirror, we can focus on the next Competition Sport model. BMW will launch another M2 CS later this year with an upgraded “S58” engine but no manual gearbox. The auto-only sports coupe is said to pack 523 hp from its twin-turbo, 3.0-liter mill, which will have at least the 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque available in the standard 2025 M2.

A new report from a reliable BMW insider active on the Bimmer Post forums indicates that the M2 CS will lose a decent amount of weight. It’ll allegedly shave off 30 kilograms or 66 pounds, which would be more than its bigger brother. When the M4 CS premiered last year, the M engineers deleted about 20 kg (44 lbs) of fat. A nearly identical diet was applied to the M3 CS G80 a couple of years ago. The more recent M3 CS Touring dropped only 15 kg (33 lbs).

Additionally, the report mentions a much higher top speed of 188 mph (302 km/h). The standard M2 is electronically capped at 155 mph (250 km/h) and 177 mph (285 km/h) with the M Driver’s Package. Cracking the 300 km/h barrier with “just” an M2 would be nothing short of impressive. The original M2 CS sold during the F87 era maxed out at 174 mph (280 km/h).

According to the same insider, BMW will stiffen the suspension to drop the ride height by 8 millimeters (0.3 inches). From what we’ve heard, the M2 CS will be a rear-wheel-drive-only affair. Echoing recent CS models, expect lots of standard carbon fiber, including bucket seats. The CS-specific red body accents and yellow daytime running lights are also planned. A Velvet Blue color is mooted, along with flashy Gold Bronze wheels and an M3 E46 CSL-like ducktail spoiler.

Speaking of which, we’re already wondering whether an even hotter CSL derivative is in the pipeline. The F87 did get the CSL treatment, but sadly, it was just a one-off. Meanwhile, M2 CS production reportedly begins in August. Fewer than 2,000 units will be made.

Source: Bimmer Post