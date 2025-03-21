BMW of North America is extending price protection on 3 Series models built at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico through at least the end of May 2025, according to a BMW of North America spokesperson. The move comes as the U.S. imposed a total import duty of 27.5% for vehicles made in Mexico. This is a significant jump from the previous 2.5% tariff.

The update was communicated to dealers via an internal bulletin and follows BMW’s earlier public statement confirming its intent to shield customers from immediate price changes.

However, not all models will be spared. BMW has confirmed that 2 Series Coupe and M2 models, also exclusively built in Mexico, will see a modest MSRP increase of approximately 4% for vehicles produced after May 1. This adjustment reflects the brand’s attempt to partially offset the potential impact of new tariffs without significantly disrupting demand for its performance-oriented offerings.

BMW’s San Luis Potosí plant plays a key role in supplying both 3 Series and 2 Series Coupe models to the U.S. market. While the company also produces the 3 Series in Munich, providing some flexibility in production sourcing, the 2 Series Coupe and M2 do not share that advantage.

The German automaker has not ruled out further pricing revisions if tariff policies remain unchanged beyond May. Industry analysts expect BMW and other automakers with Mexican production to face mounting pressure to either absorb increased costs or pass them along to consumers.

For now, customers eyeing a new 3 Series will benefit from price stability at least through spring. Performance enthusiasts considering a 2 Series Coupe or M2, however, may want to act before the May 1 cutoff to avoid the upcoming price hike.