BMW M is preparing to break new ground with its first-ever all-wheel-drive M2, according to sources. Dubbed the M2 xDrive, the model is expected to enter production in August 2026, notably without carrying the “Competition” badge. While adding xDrive to the M2 might seem like a big shift, the move follows the precedent set by the M3 and M4, both of which offer the M xDrive system that allows the driver to switch between rear- and all-wheel drive.

However, the biggest news isn’t just the introduction of AWD—it’s the fact that BMW isn’t giving up on the manual transmission just yet. While the M2 xDrive will be exclusively available with an eight-speed automatic transmission, BMW will continue offering the standard rear-wheel-drive M2 with a six-speed manual. Earlier reports suggested that the RWD M2 might be on the way out, but it seems BMW understands that not every enthusiast is willing to trade driver engagement for extra power and grip.

The Weight Trade-off: A Heavier but Grippier M2?

Like any AWD conversion, the addition of xDrive will come with a weight penalty. Historically, BMW’s M xDrive system adds anywhere between 50-75 kg (110-165 lbs), which means the M2 xDrive could end up tipping the scales at over 3,900 lbs (nearly 1,800 kg)—especially considering that the G87 M2 is already heavier than its predecessor. For some, that added weight may be a dealbreaker, but others might see it as a worthwhile trade-off for the improved grip, acceleration, and usability in less-than-ideal conditions.

Power Expectations: A More Potent M2?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the M2 xDrive is how much power it will get. If BMW follows the pattern set by its bigger M siblings, the AWD system could allow the M2 to take full advantage of its torque output, similar to the M3/M4 Competition xDrive models, which produce 650 Nm (479 lb-ft). Additionally, with the upcoming M2 CS rumored to push around 522 hp (530 PS), it wouldn’t be surprising if the xDrive version gets a similar power bump. Combine that extra power with all-wheel-drive traction, and the result could be the quickest M2 ever—a car that hooks up off the line like never before.

Design: No Major Changes Expected

If you’re expecting a drastic redesign to accompany the introduction of xDrive, think again. Sources suggest that BMW isn’t planning any major visual changes for the M2, meaning the AWD version will likely look nearly identical to its rear-wheel-drive counterpart. That said, BMW could introduce minor tweaks, such as unique badging or subtle styling cues, to differentiate the xDrive model.

As for the lifespan of the current-generation M2 (G87), reports indicate that production is expected to wrap up in July 2029.