206,587 – that’s how many cars BMW M sold last year when deliveries rose by 2.1% to establish a new record. However, that impressive number also includes M Performance cars. In fact, the i4 M50 was the best-selling product overall for the third consecutive year. If you’re wondering which real M was the most sought-after, the answer would have to be the M2.

Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, told BMWBLOG the G87 was the most popular true M car in 2024. The rest of the podium was occupied by the M3 and M4, respectively. Deliveries of the new M5 didn’t start until November, so it makes sense why it’s not in the top three. Of course, the G90 and G99 are also much more expensive products. Overall, 66,805 full-fat M cars were sold last year, an 8% jump versus 2023.

Without publishing exact numbers, BMW did say at the beginning of the year that the M2 rose by 64% in 2024 compared to the previous year. The smallest M car underwent a modest update last year, although the M division called it a fully fledged Life Cycle Impulse. BMW added new colors and wheel designs, along with an extra 20 horsepower. Additionally, the models equipped with the eight-speed automatic transmission received an extra 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque.

There’s more to come on the M2 front. The hotter Competition Sport (CS) is due later this year as a limited-run special edition. We’ve also learned from Sylvia that extra Individual colors are planned. BMWBLOG has been reporting for a while that an xDrive model might be available as early as next year. It could kill the rear-wheel-drive version and the manual gearbox. If our sources are accurate, the M2 xDrive starts production in August 2026.

BMW is happy to report that the M3 Touring also had an excellent 2024. The G81 grew by 57% year-over-year. The super wagon recently received the CS treatment as well. Sadly, the M division has no plans to bring the car to the United States in any capacity.